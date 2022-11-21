UVA Shooting Survivor Gets Great Health Update

Mike Hollins is no longer in the hospital.

The UVA running back was one of the victims of the rampage allegedly carried out by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. a little more than a week ago.

Hollins was shot in the back after he went back in an attempt to help his slain teammates.

“Mike has been discharged … GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life,” his mother Brenda tweeted Monday morning.

While Hollins is out of the hospital after getting shot, three of his teammates were horrifically gunned down during the evil act.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler all perished when Jones allegedly carried out his attack.

UVA players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered in an on-campus shooting. (Credit: UVA Football)

While the situation remains insanely tragic and sad, this is a great update for Hollins and his family. He was shot in the back, needed multiple procedures in order to fix his wounds and now he’s out of the hospital.

This is the exact kind of update family, friends and fans have been waiting for. It’s a great step in the right direction.

Mike Hollins released from the hospital. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s hope Mike Hollins continues to heal well and justice is delivered. It’s a tragic situation, and several lives have been changed forever in the worst of ways. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the UVA community during this horrific time.