Mike Hart is recovering well from a scary moment last weekend. The Wolverines legend was spotted out on the recruiting trail on Friday night.

Hart, 36, is the best running back in Michigan football history. He carried the rock in Ann Arbor from 2004 to 2007 and remains the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,040 yards.

After his incredible three-time First-Team All-American college career, Hart spent three years with the Colts after being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Since retiring, he has worked his way up the coaching ladder.

Hart started at Eastern Michigan and spent time at Western Michigan, Syracuse and Indiana before returning to his alma mater in 2021. Currently, he serves as the running backs coach and run game coordinator under Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart leads one of the top groups in the nation.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Wolverines have one of the best one-two punches in college football with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Hart has been able to share his knowledge and expertise along the way, and he is a big part of the locker room culture.

During the first half of Saturday’s win over Indiana, Hart was standing on the sideline when he suddenly collapsed. He had to be carted off of the field and was transported to the local hospital.

Mike Hart was okay after suffering what was reported as a seizure

Hart was alert and moving when carted off and reached out to the team at halftime. A few days later, earlier this week, he released the following statement:

Well, it would appear as though Hart has already rejoined the team. The Wolverines legend returned to the recruiting trail to watch four-star running back and Michigan commit Cole Cabana in Dexter, Michigan on Friday.

Michigan assistants Mike Hart and Grant Newsome here at Dexter seeing four-star RB commit Cole Cabana. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o8Jmt0ukn1 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) October 14, 2022

This, of course, is best case scenario. Hart is back on his feet and back to work less than a week after the scary moment on Saturday. If you’re a running back recruit that is considering Michigan, why wouldn’t you want to play for Hart?!