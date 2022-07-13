A Frustrated Mike Gundy Is Confused Why Texas And Oklahoma Are Still Allowed Into Big 12 Meetings

With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC by 2025, at the latest, Mike Gundy wants to know why the two programs are still allowed to be involved in Big 12 meetings.

If the Oklahoma State head coach was Big 12 commissioner, he wouldn’t let the Longhorns or Sooners attend conference meetings. Gundy said as much to reporters after addressing the media at Big 12 media days on Wednesday.

“The new commissioner, I mean, honestly if I was him, I wouldn’t let OU and Texas in any meetings,” Gundy ‘jokingly’ told reporters.

“We go to conference meetings, and OU and Texas are in there. They’re still in the conference. But I’m guessing when they leave, they’re scratching down things that can help them when they’re in the SEC. So it is an unusual situation. I think there’s a business side of it that nowadays people say, ‘It is what it is.'”

Honestly, ‘it is what it is’ is the perfect way to describe the state of college football at the moment with so many moving pieces in the latest wave of conference realignment.

It’s hard to bash anything Gundy said about Oklahoma and Texas still being involved with the Big 12 while their feet are very much so already out the door. On the flip side of that, Gundy and his program could be a in a very tough spot whenever the Sooner and Longhorns do officially jump ship to the SEC.

Gundy isn’t worried about the possibility of the two programs leaving the Big 12 sooner rather than later, however.