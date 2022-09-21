‘Childish’: Mike Gundy Sounds Off On Bedlam Ending

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy didn’t hold back when discussing the rivalry with Oklahoma ending.

The Sooners and Cowboys will now longer play the Bedlam rivalry series once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 at the latest.

The man leading the Cowboys offered some blunt thoughts and made it crystal clear OSU had nothing to do with the decision.

“Bedlam history. We all know that because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC,” Gundy told the press Monday.

While Gundy claimed to have no “hard feelings” towards OU, he made it clear he finds it to be a “childish” situation comparable to a bad relationship.

“What’s going on now is almost like a situation with a husband and a wife or a girlfriend and a boyfriend. When you know you’re dead wrong and you try to turn the table to make them think they’re wrong, when Oklahoma State has no part in this. We didn’t have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC,” the famous football coach added.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy seems to have a point.

I think it’s safe to say Gundy has a bit of a bone to pick with how the whole situation has been handled. He definitely isn’t happy with blame being shifted to OSU.

That much is obvious to anyone with eyes and ears.

Sooners AD Joe Castiglione told Brett McMurphy, “Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future non-conference openings).”

That definitely makes it sound like OSU is responsible for the rivalry ending. However, it’s not the Cowboys who decided to ditch the Big 12 for a huge payday in the SEC.

As Mike Gundy pointed out, the situation is what it is. Playing the blame game at this point isn’t bringing the rivalry back. Time for everyone to move on.