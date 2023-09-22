Mike Gundy’s Legendary ‘I’m A Man’ Rant Celebrates Its 16-Year Anniversary

Videos by OutKick

It’s been more than a decade and a half since Mike Gundy proudly declared his age for the world to know.

Mike Gundy is a content firebrand in the college football world, and the reputation all started on what people assumed would be a peaceful day back on Sept. 22, 2007.

The head coach of the Cowboys was fired up because of an article in The Oklahoman that criticized OSU QB Bobby Reid.

Mike Gundy’s infamous “I’m a man” rant happened 16 years ago. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Instead of addressing the article in normal fashion or just ignoring it (this is almost always the best option), Gundy gave college football fans a moment that has lived in infamy for the past 16 years.

He took to the podium, had an all-time meltdown and shouted what might be the greatest words ever spoken by a coach in any sport.

“I’m a man! I’m 40!”

Grab a beer – I grant you permission if you’re reading this and it’s early – and smash the play button on Joe Kinsey’s video below.

Two huge moments in college football history happened 16 years ago today.



1. Mike Gundy tells reporters: "I'm a man, I'm 40."

2. During UGA-Bama, Mike Patrick randomly asks what Britney Spears is doing with her life.



What a day it was for content.



pic.twitter.com/6RTQTjTGHJ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 22, 2023

Gundy remains the absolute man.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 16 years since Mike Gundy cut it loose and became a household name in the world of college football.

Plenty of people knew who he was thanks to his career playing for the Cowboys, but this was the moment Gundy became a true star.

It was the moment he properly introduced himself to America.

Mike Gundy has given college football fans some incredible moments. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The eccentric Cowboys coach hasn’t slowed down since 2007. He didn’t push back from the table and decide maybe riffing and ranting isn’t for him.

Turns out, that’s just who he is. Here’s another all-time rant about how weak snowflakes are. Without a doubt a criminally underrated Mike Gundy moment.

Mike Gundy's newest rant: taking on the modern transfer rule, using key words 'snowflakes' and 'millennial' pic.twitter.com/KXFMZ7giSW — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) November 12, 2018

Ranting about his age, liberalism, entitlement and snowflakes. It’s impossible to not absolutely love Mike Gundy. Never change, Mike. Never change.