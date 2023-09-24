Mike Greenberg Says ‘Dumpster Fire’ Bears Are ‘Ruining’ Justin Fields

Videos by OutKick

There’s been a lot of drama in Chicago this week, and Mike Greenberg is happy to offer his two cents.

The Bears enter Week 3 desperate for a win. They’re currently 0-2 and have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season. All eyes are on quarterback Justin Fields, who commented Wednesday that it “could be coaching” that was making him play “robotic.”

During Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Greenberg said Fields cannot criticize the team but said someone needs to.

“Justin Fields can’t blame the organization, but I can,” Greeny said. “This is a leaderless, rudderless, complete organizational failure.”

He compared Fields’ situation to that of former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky. Chicago drafted Trubisky in 2017. Then, they fired their head coach and hired Matt Nagy — who had no allegiance to Trubisky. So he brought in quarterback Nick Foles, which, in Greenberg’s opinion, “absolutely ruined any chance Mitch Trubisky had at being a decent QB.”

“It adds up in the last five years to two first-round QBs who came in with a lot of potential and needing got coaching and got NONE of it,” Greenberg said. “So Justin Fields may or may not have been destined to be a great NFL QB, but he’s been given absolutely no chance. And if he can’t say it because that’s a QB’s unwritten code, someone needs to say it.”

Mike Greenberg Unloads on the Chicago Bears

Justin Fields completed just 16 of 29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions in a 27-17 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. And given his comments Wednesday, the 24 year old was clearly frustrated.

But Greeny says you can’t pin it all on Fields. Rather, blame it on an organization that has mishandled its young QB from the start.

“They are ruining that kid because of complete organizational incompetence. That place is a dumpster fire,” Greenberg said.

“This is a disaster. Look, I get Justin Fields shouldn’t say it, but to be completely honest with you, I don’t blame him. Everything they’re doing is wrong, and only a tiny little bit of it is his fault.”

Through 29 career games, Fields has thrown for 4,539 yards, with 26 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions. He’s completed just 59.8% of his passes, but he has rushed for 1,625 yards and 11 touchdowns.