Mike Golic And Mike Golic Jr. Launching New Show

Videos by OutKick

Mike Golic is going to have to start setting his alarm clock for an ungodly hour once again. And this time, he’ll again be joined in studio by his son, Mike Golic Jr.

On Wednesday, The Athletic revealed that the father-son duo will have a new morning show which will stream daily from 8-10 am on the east coast on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNework.com.

The new show will be called Gojo And Golic. That name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but it’s as good as you’re going to get considering Mike & Mike is off the table.

The Golics last hosted a show together on ESPN Radio alongside Trey Wingo that ended in 2020. Golic Sr. left ESPN at the end of the year, while Golic Jr. continued doing afternoon radio until 2022.

Golic Sr. is of course best known for his 18-year run as co-host of Mike & Mike which drew to a close in 2017.

New Show Gives Golics A Chance To End On Their Terms

Golic Jr. said the new show gives the two a chance to finish off on their terms.

“Me and Dad talked about this for a while,” Golic Jr. said, per The Athletic. “What if we gave this a real shot again? It seemed like people enjoyed it before. It did not end on our terms with our show last time around, so we sort of get a chance to go out here and write the ending however we see fit.”

Meanwhile, his old man said that despite the numerous co-hosts he has had over the years, the most fun he had was doing a show with his son.

“It became a collaborative effort with DraftKings,” Golic Sr. said. “They said, ‘Well, if you want to do this, we think the natural thing is to put you and your son back together. As long as I did a show at ESPN, from Tony Bruno to Greeny (Mike Greenberg) to Wingo, the most fun I had was doing it with one of my kids. So this was a no-brainer.”

The new show will be broadcast from studios in Arizona and California, while additional co-host Jessie Coffield will join from Boston.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle