Mike McDaniel Jokes New QB’s Height Reminds Him Of Himself

Mike McDaniel sees a bit of himself in Mike Glennon.

The Dolphins signed Glennon to the practice squad as a potential backup to Skylar Thompson if Teddy Bridgewater isn’t able to go Sunday against the Jets.

Was it his arm strength that intrigued Miami? Perhaps his NFL experience over the past several years? That might have all played a role, but the team’s head coach joked Wednesday it was a similar physical appearance and the same first name that really piqued his interest in Glennon.

“It was just his first name. I thought there was something good there, and it reminded me a lot of myself in his physical appearance,” McDaniel told the media with a deadpanned expression on his face.

Mike McDaniel looks nothing like Mike Glennon.

For reference, Mike McDaniel is 5’9″, which is the average height for a male in America. You’d think it’d be a few inches taller for the average male, but it’s only 5’9″. Learn something new every single day.

On the other hand, Mike Glennon 6’7″. He’s a full 10 inches taller than his new coach with the Miami Dolphins.

They don’t look anything alike. If they stood next to each other, it’d resemble your family Christmas photo with your 12 year old nephew standing next to you.

Mike Glennon is a lot taller than Mike McDaniel. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dolphins coach has a great sense of humor.

To McDaniel’s credit, he has a very solid sense of humor and has no issue participating in some self-deprecating humor.

It’s far too often we see people take themselves too seriously. Life is too short to be like that. Have some fun. McDaniel has never been afraid to cut it up.

In the past couple months, he trolled the weather in Buffalo with a “I wish it were colder” shirt and went on a hilarious rant about Justin Fields not listening to him about scrambling.

Mike McDaniel strutting around with his pants rolled up wearing a “i wish it were colder” t-shirt is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/McFeUT7NDf — Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 14, 2022

The head coach of the Dolphins is an absolute content machine. Whenever he opens his mouth, there’s a good chance Mike McDaniel will do something quotable.

Keep that energy, McDaniel. It makes sports a lot more fun when people are willing to crack a smile and have some fun.