Mike Gesicki Busts Out The Griddy After Game-Winning TD

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki played the hero for his squad Sunday and busted out his signature “Gesicki Griddy.”

With 15 seconds left in the game and his team down by three, the tight end leaped up to snag a pass from Mac Jones. After snagging what would be the game-winning score, Gesicki busted out his classic, uncoordinated attempt at the signature NFL celebration.

Gesicki has utilized this dance as a score celebration many times in the past. After scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Viking last year (while playing for the Miami Dolphins), the tight end busted out the dance. Unfortunately for him, he proceeded to get roasted by social media.

Gesicki’s response at the time was to retire the dance move from his repertoire, which pleased nearly the whole universe.

I promise i’m done. I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out. https://t.co/uS2UYd3qN1 — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) October 16, 2022

But during Miami’s brief playoff run, he decided to hit the Griddy once again.

Maybe his change of teams made people ease up on the guy. Social media didn’t roast him as bad this time around.

haha, his celebration signature move, brings back good memories during his time with the Dolphins — TFehrenb (@FehrenbT) October 22, 2023

Say what you will about Gesicki’s dancing abilities. On National Tight Ends Day, he can do what he wants.