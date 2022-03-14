Mike Florio Wants You To Know He Received Mean Text Messages

Videos by OutKick

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio received some mean text messages on Sunday.

Florio wants you to understand how tough it was for him to not release the messages to the public. From his own words:

I've gotten some interesting, unsolicited, and hostile text messages tonight from someone with a recognizable name who at no point asked to go "off the record." I'm going to treat them as off the record as a courtesy to the person who has sent them. Even though I shouldn't. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2022

It’s hard to overstate Florio’s bravery. Not only did he refrain from posting the texts, but he also revealed he’s a victim of text bullying. Admitting that you are a victim is not easy in 2022. In fact, the thought of doing so is terrifying.

People like Florio show other rich public figures that they, too, can tweet that someone sent them mean texts that otherwise would have gone unknown. Florio took the hit so others would not have to.

So shame on the evil perpetrators for bothering Florio on Sunday night and interfering with his plans to continue calling Aaron Rodgers an attention-seeking hack.

At least the internet has Florio’s back:

Thanks for letting everyone know about the text messages you received that otherwise we would have never known you received. Heroic of you not to share them. https://t.co/WXEvuXKIqB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 14, 2022

You’re the hemorrhoids of sports media. — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) March 14, 2022

Your such a big man Florio. Such an angel. — Teej. (@TJLang70) March 14, 2022

the bravery — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) March 14, 2022

Mike is truly doing gods work here. Absolute Saint https://t.co/87oFstCamq — Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) March 14, 2022

“I want everyone to know I have info that I can’t tell you about. Please give me attention” https://t.co/UNPDNXesjL — KyleNapFromTheBirdApp (@KyleNaps) March 14, 2022

This man is not well https://t.co/bcksnmF6UC — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) March 14, 2022

What a weird thing to tweet https://t.co/ePIbYNfAi2 — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) March 14, 2022

Thank you for your service, Mike.