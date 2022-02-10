Mike Florio Tweets Tony Khan is Running For Congress. Tony Khan Says Florio is Fake News.

Videos by OutKick

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio tweeted that AEW president Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, has filed to run for Congress in Florida.

But according to Tony Khan, Florio’s sources and fact-checking procedures are bogus. Take a look:

The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

Tony Khan is the man. He has disrupted the wrestling establishment with AEW, exposed the race-baiters lying about his company, and has now humiliated Mike Florio in plain sight.

We need more Khans and fewer Florios.

By the way, Khan would do well in Congress. But let’s make sure he first finishes what he has started: getting Adam “Hangman” Page over as a dominant world champion.