Mike Florio Tweets Tony Khan is Running For Congress. Tony Khan Says Florio is Fake News.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio tweeted that AEW president Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, has filed to run for Congress in Florida.
But according to Tony Khan, Florio’s sources and fact-checking procedures are bogus. Take a look:
The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022
Tony Khan is the man. He has disrupted the wrestling establishment with AEW, exposed the race-baiters lying about his company, and has now humiliated Mike Florio in plain sight.
We need more Khans and fewer Florios.
By the way, Khan would do well in Congress. But let’s make sure he first finishes what he has started: getting Adam “Hangman” Page over as a dominant world champion.
Burack has to be the shittiest writer on Outkick. I kept that to myself for a long time because it’s probably in line with our resident troll, but this guy sucks a bag of dicks.
AEW is complete garbage. They had a chance to shake up the wrestling business and blew it. The product is tanking because they cater to workrate marks. Khan is repeatedly getting into Twitter fights with absolute nobodies and constantly tries to strike down every Youtube channel that doesn’t drool over his show. The roster is rampant with SJW’s and bitch-made crybabies, starting at the top with The Bucks, The Rhodes’ and Omega. And just to top it all off, they have a biological dude in the Women’s Division, which I don’t care about but here at Outkick that is a big no-no.
Tony Khan’s not “the man” because he told off an Outkick detractor. Next time you want to promote a guy who would shit all over everyone here do some fucking research before publishing it.