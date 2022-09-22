Mike Evans’ Suspension Linked To Conspiracy Theory Involving Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans aren’t too happy that Mike Evans has been suspended one game after his altercation with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints. After doing some digging into the situation, some Bucs fans believe there is a conflict of interest, and maybe even a conspiracy theory in play.

Evans, Tampa Bay’s leading receiver, was suspended for violations of the unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules during his team’s 20-10 win in New Orleans.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game, but Lattimore was not suspended. Evans appealed the suspension, but hearing officer James Thrash affirmed the one-game suspension for the wide receiver.

NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan Sr. was the individual who made the decision in the first place to suspend Evans. Jon Runyan Sr. is the father of Jon Runyan Jr., an offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers host the Packers on Sunday so naturally, fans have put two-and-two together here claiming there’s a major conflict of interest in the situation with Evans having to miss this particular game.

Jon Runyan Shuts Down Mike Evans Conspiracy

Runyan Jr. was asked about the situation, and while he’s seen folks try to spin it into a conspiracy theory, he shut down those rumors.

“He’s been doing that job for over a half-decade now. It just so happens that we’re playing the Buccaneers this week. Everybody’s trying to make it this conspiracy theory, which it’s not.”

“My dad’s doing his job,” Runyan Jr. said. “[It was a] lapse in judgment on the field. Sometimes, that stuff happens. There’s a whole conspiracy theory going down, and it’s not true.

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory, especially one in the sports world that has actual facts behind it.

If the Packers travel to Tampa Bay and beat up on the Buccaneers this weekend you can guarantee that this theory will gain even more steam.