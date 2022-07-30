Mike Evans Shows Off Gigantic New ‘Harry Potter’ Tattoo

Apparently Mike Evans has no problem showing his appreciation of J.K. Rowling’s work.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver arrived at training camp on Thursday and showed off a new, huge, tribute to the “boy who lived.”

The Buccaneers Twitter account posted a photo of the massive tattoo on Thursday, asking fans to guess who it could be:

Evans has historically been known as one of the world’s biggest Harry Potter fans; TMZ reported that this is at least his second Potter themed tattoo as he has one on his elbow of the “Deathly Hallows” symbol.

He even had an entirely Harry Potter themed groom’s cake at his wedding several years ago, with each layer representing the different houses of Hogwarts:

You know I respect ya, @MikeEvans13_, but you just skyrocketed to the top with this groom’s cake. Congrats, bro! pic.twitter.com/SEohqMIGog — Jerron Reese (@CoachReese12) February 15, 2016

The most impressive part of the cake is undoubtedly the Hedwig replica on top, complete with cage.

He even replied to a movie rankings tweet recently saying that the film series is the “best ever,” and that each chapter should receive a 90+ score:

All the Harry Potter films are 90+ Goblet of Fire should be 100. Best film series ever https://t.co/WfzfKa4Q7R — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 29, 2022

His implication that Goblet of Fire is the best of the series is inarguably the incorrect opinion. “Order of the Phoenix” should be ranked first, with Deathly Hallows Pt. 2 in second.

With Rob Gronkowski choosing retirement instead of spending another year in Tampa, Evans might indeed be “the chosen one” for targets from Tom Brady this season.