Mike Evans Gasses Himself Up, Says He’s The Best Wide Receiver In The NFL

Unless you’re talking to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan about who the best wide receiver in the NFL is, Mike Evans’ name is very rarely mentioned. It’s been that way for much of his career, even with the four Pro Bowl nods he’s gotten since 2016, but he’s at the point now where he doesn’t exactly care and knows his own worth.

Speaking with ESPN during training camp, Evans acknowledged that there are plenty of great wideouts in the league, but he tops the list given how consistent he’s been over the course of his career.

“I know where I’m at,” Evans said. “My opinion matters more than anybody else because I watch all of these guys, and there are a lot of fu–ing great players. But I’ll take myself over anybody. If people were in my situation, there’s only 5-10 guys in history who have done what I’ve done. It’s been a battle, but I enjoy it.”

While Evans has been bitten by the injury bug a time or two since entering the league in 2014, he’s been incredibly consistent having picked up over 1,000 yards in each of his nine seasons. He’s also done so with, outside of Tom Brady, not-so-consistent quarterback play in Tampa Bay.

This upcoming season may be Evans’ toughest yet with the Bucs replacing Brady with either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center. Another 1,000-yard season, his 10th straight, would earn him plenty of attention in the discussion for greatest receiver in the league.

One thing is for certain, whoever is under center for Tampa Bay this season, they’ll be eyeing Evans as a crutch and a reliable target each time they take the field.