Mike D’Antoni Already Being Mentioned As Doc Rivers’ Replacement After 76ers’ Trade For James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden, a trade orchestrated by head of basketball operations Daryl Morey, and speculation quickly followed.

Harden and Morey both spent time together with the Houston Rockets, and HoopsWire reports there are rumors that the Sixers may look to bring in coach Mike D’Antoni, who also spent time in Houston when Harden and Morey were there.

Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets reacts to James Harden (13) of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 04, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images).

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported the speculation of D’Antoni, along with comments on current 76ers coach Doc Rivers, Harden and star center Joel Embiid.

“Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston.”

But for now, the speculation is just that. The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck reports Rivers seems to be staying in his role.

“Checked in on rumor regarding Morey looking to replace Rivers with D’Antoni. Was shot down instantly by multiple team sources, who noted the job Rivers has done this year in strange circumstances in addition to Embiid’s leap under Doc’s watch.”

