Mike Brown Actually Wants Sacramento Kings Coaching Job, Agent Says

Mike Brown is a rarity in the NBA these days. He wants to be the next coach of the Sacramento Kings. No, really.

At least, that’s the word from Brown’s agent.

“Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win,” LeGarie said, via Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. “He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach.”

Brown has coached LeBron James, and then later Kyrie Irving, while with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also coached the late Kobe Bryant while with the Los Angeles Lakers. So Brown may not be a star himself, but he certainly has been around them.

He currently serves as the top assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, and is considered one of three finalists for the Kings gig, along with ESPN analyst Mark Jackson and former Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

“First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said of Brown. “He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender.”

The Kings are looking to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry, who took over for Luke Walton early in the season.

