Mikayla Demaiter & Instagram Models Get Ready For Halloween, Jeopardy Sports Disaster, A Toilet Destroyer Trophy

Videos by OutKick

The Screencaps Facebook Group is going strong

What a relief.

I can now open Facebook and see the great readers of this column conversing like adults and not arguing over school levies or random stupid topics like the effectiveness of roundabouts.

And I don’t have to start the topics and/or moderate the conversation. Adults are being adults in the Screencaps Facebook Group and making the social media app actually useful.

Are you sick of Facebook? Make your experience a whole lot better. Go follow the Screencaps GROUP page where you get to set the topics.

SW Ohio beer sales update from my brother the beer man

Here are the major takeaways from his latest call on Thursday:

Bud Light continues to get its ass kicked. He reports there was the initial ass-kicking Bud Light suffered, then in the late summer he noticed a little bit of an uptick in the number of cases being delivered into grocery stores and now it’s bottoming out again. He says the brand is toast. So what is hot? Scott the Beer Man merchandiser reports NA drinks are ON FIRE. Sizzling hot. They’re moving tons of product. High-value product. Name an NA drink on the market — energy drinks are on fire — and they’re moving so much of it that he told his boss he needed to get out of segment because he was sick of stocking it. His body needs a break. I learned Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gets 300 cases of beer each week from the Miller/Coors team. Scott the Beer Man is officially pivoting to sales next week in the Sidney, OH to Troy, OH corridor. He also reports he’ll have some Twisted Tea territory in the Mercer County area. He claims Twisted Tea in that part of Ohio sells like crack cocaine. The gist of his report is that people in the Dayton, OH market are suckin’ down ungodly amounts of beer and anything his company distributes. Anyone need a job? From what I’m hearing, they’re always looking.

I don’t believe this is real. Someone prove me wrong

I am on the hunt for the worst of the worst tipping requests from self-serve machines, especially gas pumps. I need to see at least one more photo of a pump requesting a tip before I’ll believe this is real.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Can anyone confirm tipping requests at gas pumps are really going on? This has to be a Photoshop job. pic.twitter.com/TMbopY98a5 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 26, 2023

Bachelor food reports

• Michael J. in Chiraq says:

The best frozen pizza is Garlic Bread Pepperoni Tombstone. So damn good. It’s also a frequent meal when I’ve got the house to myself. Another meal I make when I’m by myself is Mac & Cheese with hamburger mixed in it. Since normally it’s made with three kids in mind and they’re not going to eat it with the meat mixed in.

• Chris in NE writes:

Saw JD in Wichita’s post. Here are my worthless .02:

Clay Travis aka Rich Man’s Division: Springing for delivery Lou Malnatti’s from Chicago. Elite stuff if you like Chicago-style pie, also crazy expensive.

Best bang for your buck frozen pizza aka Screencaps: JD is spot on, Red Baron is really hard to beat. When they go on sale 4/$10 you gotta load up.

Sneaky best frozen Chicago-style pizza is the Brew Pub brand. It’s like $8.

Worst frozen pizza aka Bobby Burack division aka I wouldn’t feed this to a Colorado fan: Jacks. Jacks is terrible.

Trucks that go hard

• John L. spotted this one:

On the approach to the Lincoln Tunnel in NYC

Help a fellow TNMLer

• Kevin in Toboso, OH writes:

Mowed early this week (maybe last of the year). Deer hunting tonight. Here is my dilemma.

I am so pissed with the push mower I have. It is a craftsman (free from my mom who has aged out of push mowing) and runs just fine but the bagger absolutely sucks. Two, maybe three stripes and the discharge is plugged with grass. Colossal PIA. I have put new blades on twice and keep the thing clean. Scrape and wash after every mow. It just doesn’t p/u enough grass. I loved my old mower but she finally gave up the ghost after 25 years. The bag on that SOB would drag on the ground it was so full.

Anyway, I feed the clippings to my moo critters and want a recommendation for a good self propelled push mower that will hold a giant freaking bag of clippings so I dont have to stop every 2 minutes to dump it. Thought I might snag a new one on sale this fall? Any advice from screen cap readers would be welcome.

Has to be a push mower because I still have a daughter that mows for her room and board.

Gas or Battery?

• Chris E. writes:

I mentioned on the new Screencaps FB page that now that my oldest is old enough, I’m ditching the lawn service and are going to mow our own.

My wife works a crazy ER schedule that is completely random, so when Jr. was born, we decided that the best way to keep the yard maintained consistently, and me being able to watch the littles – while she was working – was to hire someone to take care of it.

Now that Jr. is of age, we’re getting back in the game! I’m starting from a clean slate equipment-wise and wanted to pose to the TNML crew the question “Gas or Battery” when it comes to mowers and string trimmers. I have less than half an acre of well-established, lush turf.

I like the convenience of battery (vertical storage, no gas cans, no mixing, no maintenance, ease of start-up, etc.) but wonder about the actual power/performance.

Looking at the higher-end walk-behinds that I can pair with a string trimmer with same battery type (i.e. the EGo 56V). From what I’ve read, two batteries will have me well covered for my lawn. Does anyone out there have ‘Ragrets’ or cautionary comments going with battery-based mowers?

Not doing it to save the whales, just want to find the most convenient option that will work for my situation.

#TeamSunset

• Rob in NC writes:

I don’t have a preference of Set/Rise, they all are great and let you you know where you stand. My daughter got this tonight..High Rock Lake.

• Nathan in Atlanta checks in:

I have spent many summer nights on the Gulf of Mexico and that has made me a sunset man. It’s hard to beat such consistent beauty. It’s only enhanced by watching the kids run around while sunsets behind the pier. But, on this one morning in Jekyll Island, GA I became a sunrise man. No wonder they are called the Golden Isles.

• Tom Q. is also on this side of the aisle:

From my backyard in Wisconsin. Get to see these on a regular basis.

#TeamSunrise

• Matt W. in Indiana writes:

Sunrise.

Bodhi. He poop-walked into the pic.

First Tee. Day One at Whistling Straits.

#TeamBoth

• Owen B. writes:

Love ‘em both, but sunsets are tougher given the early wake up.

Sunset – Marquette, MI

Sunset – Gulf Shores, AL

Sunrise – Cadillac Mtn (Bar Harbor, ME)

Sunrise – Grand Canyon, AZ

Winter might have arrived for our Crosby, North Dakota readers

• Dillon L. says the high on Sunday is expected to be 25:

Our fall has been cut short up here with around 10-12 inches falling between last night and today. I’m only useful with the grill so I’m dubbing yesterday as the start of Blackstone winter. Actually wasn’t too bad.

Kinsey:

For those of you who are new readers, we have a group of readers way up in the far northern reaches of North Dakota who send in reports on life just a few miles from the Canadian border. You could walk into Canada from the 9-hole golf course these guys play at.

I’ll speak for the group when I say we love the Crosby, ND reports because it feels like early settlers of the Plains sending reports back to those in the east. This is big-boy winter weather territory.

I need to ask these guys how far it is to the nearest Taco Bell. I can’t imagine hanging at the local bar and all of a sudden craving Taco Bell. That would be pure torture. Based on my initial Google Search it looks like the nearest Bell could be 67 miles south in Williston, ND.

That’s it for this beautiful Friday morning. We’re expected to set a new all-time high temperature this afternoon of around 81 degrees. Tomorrow it’s going to be around 53, but for now, the windows and doors are open to let this incredible fall air flow through this suburban Ohio house.

Go hard for the next four hours and then enjoy those lunch beers and maybe a quick 9 before heading home to take your wives out to dinner. You’ve earned a quiet Friday.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Last 4 drives for the Bills tonight:



Punted from own 49

Punted from TB's 47

Punted from TB's 49

Punted from TB's 48



No other NFL team in the last 30 years has gotten within a yard of (or past) midfield on each of their last 4 drives of a game and punted on all 4. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 27, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

heaven appears to be missing their favourite angel pic.twitter.com/MGLLMeqqI2 — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) October 24, 2023

I have a confession.. I never got a single Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/qmt6LEB2Ym — JENNA LEE (@TheJennaLee_) October 26, 2023

Zubaz shoulder pads

Hannibal Lecter mask

Blue head

Buffalo wings tattoo

Red arm sleeve (?)

Blue chain



This is art 🎨 pic.twitter.com/iZLoSIuUsQ — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 27, 2023

How does this keep happening on Jeopardy?????? pic.twitter.com/2vmuH4QwQ1 — Jason Hartelius (@jasonhartelius) October 26, 2023

Chas McCormick’s bruise two days after getting hit by a 104 MPH Aroldis Chapman fastball pic.twitter.com/j6kakhnigS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 26, 2023

Quitting is not an option. I will keep working hard till I will become better at this. @MLB I’m coming soon pic.twitter.com/Ef0hATLUC7 — KASUMBA DENNIS (@KASUMBADENNIS4) October 26, 2023

What’s the ruling on the gator ball? I left it sitting there and just hit another one since it was about 4 1/2 feet in front of the gator. 🏌️‍♂️🐊 pic.twitter.com/1byCrP2vyY — Craig Evans (@TheCraigEvans) October 26, 2023

Check out my new series "Thursday Night Lights", which pays #homage to the now defunct Thursday Night Men's League. #TNML pic.twitter.com/U0GWVeYNlQ — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) October 26, 2023

To Shed 'Gay Beer' Image, Bud Light Partners With Sport Where Sweaty Men In Underwear Hug For 25 Minutes https://t.co/EVD67HEpNy pic.twitter.com/PrMl7Sz7PH — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 25, 2023

The Arcane Texas Fact of the Day:



Dalhart, Texas was first known as Twist Junction. Really. That's what they called it when a tent city sprang up at the junction of the Fort Worth and Denver and the Rock Island Railroads. It was later called Denrock before, finally, Dalhart. pic.twitter.com/b3uaoPMBN1 — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) October 26, 2023

It's a 56 year tradition in Chagrin Falls and it just ended. The Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll is held by the Chagrin Falls High School Juniors and Seniors. They dump 100's if not a few thousand pumpkins on Grove Hill in downtown and slide down the hill on anything they can find. pic.twitter.com/933XDPPj1I — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 26, 2023

Common grandpa W pic.twitter.com/GIqb2d3ZCx — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 26, 2023

This lady is my hero. pic.twitter.com/8Vfjbo0c3t — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 27, 2023

My girlfriend got me this for my birthday 😂 pic.twitter.com/pdLYp03FKl — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) October 26, 2023

In case you still need some Halloween costume inspiration 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/7lenc7GLL7 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) October 26, 2023

This trick was no treat! Dulles airport @CBP agriculture specialists discovered 46 pounds of ketamine, an animal anesthetic and dangerous club drug used in sexual assaults, concealed as a shipment of garri and water fufu from Cameroon. Read https://t.co/GdJOG2T60D pic.twitter.com/1rjMy0mKF0 — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) October 26, 2023