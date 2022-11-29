Miguel Cabrera Expected To Retire After This Season

Detroit’s Miguel Cabera will likely be saying goodbye to baseball after the upcoming season.

The 39-year-old Hall of Famer told MLB.com that he believes this year will be his last.

“I think it’s going to be my last year. It feels a little weird to say that,” Cabrera told the outlet Monday. “I thought, I’m not going to say ‘never’, but I think it’s time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Miguel Cabrera has been in the MLB since 2003. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CABRERA HAS OVER 3,000 HITS AND 500 HOME RUNS

Cabrera can say that he left it all out on the field during his storied career.

The two-time MVP became one of seven players to amass 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. He is 27th all time on the home run list, and could break the top 20 this season. He also won the Triple Crown in 2012.

However, his production has slowed down in recent years. He last made the All-Star team in 2016 before receiving an honorary bid from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2022.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is expected to retire after the upcoming season. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Cabera understands that the Tigers are expected to limit his playing time, and he’s okay with that.

“I always do whatever they want, whatever the manager wants me to do. I don’t worry about if I’m going to play every day or not. So if they give me a chance, I’ll play. If not, I’m going to support the team,” Cabrera said.

Regardless, expect to see him as a part of baseball in some capacity for years to come. “I have time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, try to help, because I love baseball,” he added.

Cabrera finished last season hitting .254 with five home runs and 43 RBI. The Tigers finished 4th in the American League Central division with a record of 66-96.