Mid-Flight Brawl Forces A Ryanair Flight To Be Diverted, Police Then Drag Man Off The Plane In A Headlock

Videos by OutKick

A morning Ryanair flight from London to the Canary Islands had some unexpected live action entertainment earlier this week. The kind of live action entertainment on a plane that often referred to as a brawl.

The brawl reportedly involved a group of drunken passengers. It got out hand, as brawls tend to do, and forced the flight to be diverted to Portugal. One of the people involved had to be dragged off the plane in a headlock by police.

A passenger, who filmed some of the action, told the Daily Mail about what had taken place on the diverted flight. They said, “There was a group of men who appeared to have been drinking who were bothering some female passengers.”

“When it started to get a bit out of hand one of the stewards tried to intercede and ended up getting knocked over,” the witness continued.

“At this point the captain gave a warning over the tannoy (intercom system) that unacceptable behavior would not be tolerated and if it did not stop we would divert to Portugal.”

As you can probably gather the group of unruly passengers ignored the warning. The “unacceptable behavior” continued and the captain was let with no choice, but to land the plane in Portugal.

Once on the ground several men were removed from the plane. One of those men, believed to be British, initially got off the plane voluntarily. However, he managed to make his way back on the plane.

According to the witness, he was the lucky recipient of the physical police escort. An escort that included a complimentary headlock.

A Plane Brawl Is One Way To Make A Vacation A Memorable One

“The man fighting in the video originally got off voluntarily but for some reason got back on the plane and was then forcibly removed by the police who put him in a headlock,” the passenger revealed.

“This man was one of several who were removed. It was quite shocking to see. We are all a bit shaken.”

As shocking as the behavior seems to some, this trip to the Canary Islands will be one that those who were removed from the plane won’t ever forget. And that’s what going on a vacation is all about – making memories.

So they had a few drinks, got out of hand, mixed it up with a flight attendant, and ended up being escorted off the plane. They also created some magical memories together.