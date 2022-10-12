‘Let’s Be Real’: Nebraska Coach Roasts Rutgers

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph is quickly turning into a content machine.

The Cornhuskers play Purdue this Saturday night, and Joseph thinks it’s going to be a lot more hostile than the so-called sold out stadium for the Rutgers game in New Jersey.

Joseph roasted the claim that SHI Stadium was solid out when speaking to the media Tuesday, and bluntly said, “Let’s be real about it.”

Nebraska is expecting a more hostile environment this week at Purdue than it faced at Rutgers on Friday. "I think the boys did a great job at Rutgers with the so-called sellout crowd." It wasn’t a sellout, Joseph said. "Let’s be real about it." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 11, 2022

This is now the second hilarious thing Joseph has done in the past 48 hours. He also poked a ton of fun at Nebraska being in first place in the Big Ten West.

“First place is when you end the season. Not now. This is just fake first place,” Joseph explained when breaking down the Cornhuskers controlling their own fate in the B1G West.

Mickey Joseph is a very entertaining coach.

Joseph might not keep the Nebraska job once the season is over, but this dude is truly awesome. The fact he took a completely unprompted shot at Rutgers is awesome.

The Scarlet Knights bragged about the game being sold out, but once it was time for some action, there were open seats everywhere.

If you’re going to brag about selling out a game against a conference opponent, you simply can’t have huge chunks of the stadium wide open at kickoff.

Most coaches are way too buttoned up when speaking to the press. Most guys refuse to cut it loose.

Clearly, Joseph is having a ton of fun in the interim role and he’s just rolling with it. One moment, he’s roasting his own squad for being in first place and the next he’s roasting Rutgers’ ridiculous sellout claim.

Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph roasts Rutgers sell-out claim. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Mickey Joseph is the man college football fans simply didn’t know we needed, but now that he’s here, we can’t get enough.