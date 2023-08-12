Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh To Coach All Games This Season As NCAA Delays Infractions Case

Videos by OutKick

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh may never be suspended for allegedly breaking NCAA rules in 2020 by recruiting during COVID-19 dead periods.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions will be taking a closer look at his alleged infractions. And it will not be sticking to a previous agreement that would have suspended Harbaugh for the first four games of the 2023 season, according to a report by Yahoo.com’s Dan Wetzel Saturday afternoon. The NCAA had to approve that agreement, and did not.

The case could stretch into 2024, which could mean no suspensions until the following fall. And considering how often Harbaugh has considered a jump back to the NFL, he could skate away.

Harbaugh apparently made false statements to the NCAA about his recruiting during dead periods in 2020, which could fall under the most serious violations – Level 1.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to their second straight Big Ten title last season. (Getty Images).

“It is not uncommon for the NCAA to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting,” NCAA vice-president of hearing operations Derrick Crawford told Yahoo.com.

Michigan And Harbaugh Open Season Vs. E. Carolina Sept. 2

OutKick later confirmed through a Michigan source that Harbaugh expects to coach the entire 2023 season. The Wolverines open the season on Sept. 2 at noon against East Carolina on Peacock. The next three games Harbaugh at first was going to miss were all at home against UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

Harbaugh, 59, is coming off his best season at Michigan after a rocky start. The Wolverines finished 13-1 last season and 9-0 in the Big Ten for its second straight conference title. Michigan was 12-2 and 8-1 in the 2021 season. The Wolverines also reached the College Football Playoff for the second straight year last season and beat Ohio State for the second straight time. Harbaugh had lost his first five games to the hated Buckeyes.

The Coaches preseason poll ranked Michigan No. 2 last week.