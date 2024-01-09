Michigan’s Donovan Edwards Breaks Off Two Rushing TDs in First Quarter

Videos by OutKick

The Wolverines are off to a fast start in the national championship. Michigan overwhelmed the Washington Huskies with two rushing touchdowns by Donovan Edwards in the first quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Coming off injury and playing second fiddle to star Michigan RB Blake Corum, Edwards made the most of his first touches in the quarter.

Edwards tallied two carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. That’s the definition of efficiency. The junior running back drew first blood in the game, running for a 41-yard touchdown. Edwards later followed up the score with a 49-yard rushing TD.

It was a spectacular showcase by a runner who played most of the year with a partially torn patellar tendon.

41 yards to the house for Donovan Edwards pic.twitter.com/At525A6jXq — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 9, 2024

This angle of Donovan Edwards' TD 🤩#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/bLiLA66ivP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2024

SECOND TD OF THE NIGHT FOR DONOVAN EDWARDS 🔥#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/hmpUPKkgPW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2024

SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥



Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night 😱 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HiaSyzfTLb — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Edwards scored twice after visiting the blue medical tent with a limp.

However, Jim Harbaugh’s team is ready to run through Washington. According to the broadcast, the Wolverines gained 153 of 174 first-quarter offensive yards after contact.

Michigan holds a 17-3 advantage over the Huskies, minutes into the second quarter.

Check back with OutKick for updates.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Colston Loveland #18 after running the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)