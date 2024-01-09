Michigan’s Donovan Edwards Breaks Off Two Rushing TDs in First Quarter

Videos by OutKick
The Wolverines are off to a fast start in the national championship. Michigan overwhelmed the Washington Huskies with two rushing touchdowns by Donovan Edwards in the first quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.
Coming off injury and playing second fiddle to star Michigan RB Blake Corum, Edwards made the most of his first touches in the quarter.
Edwards tallied two carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. That’s the definition of efficiency. The junior running back drew first blood in the game, running for a 41-yard touchdown. Edwards later followed up the score with a 49-yard rushing TD.
It was a spectacular showcase by a runner who played most of the year with a partially torn patellar tendon.
Edwards scored twice after visiting the blue medical tent with a limp.
However, Jim Harbaugh’s team is ready to run through Washington. According to the broadcast, the Wolverines gained 153 of 174 first-quarter offensive yards after contact.
Michigan holds a 17-3 advantage over the Huskies, minutes into the second quarter.
