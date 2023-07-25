Michigan Dominates Big Ten Media Preseason Poll, Wisconsin The Favorite In The West

Videos by OutKick

Michigan and Wisconsin are expected to meet in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

The B1G’s media days get underway starting Wednesday, and hype is off the charts as we near the college football season.

No preseason conversation is complete without some preseason poll action, and the media poll for the Big Ten is in. One thing is clear from the results:

Michigan is expected to roll.

Below are the results for the East and West divisions (via MLive.com):

East 1. Michigan (27 first-place votes) 2. Ohio State (8 first-place votes) 3. Penn State (2 first-place votes) 4. Maryland 5. Michigan State 6. Rutgers 7. Indiana West: 1. Wisconsin (20 first-place votes) 2. Iowa (16 first-place votes) 3. Minnesota (1 first-place votes) 4. Illinois 5. Nebraska 6. Purdue 7. Northwestern

Michigan a heavy favorite. Wisconsin predicted to roll the West.

The results of this poll shouldn’t surprise anyone when it comes to the results in the East. Michigan is back-to-back B1G champs, has beaten Ohio State two years in a row and Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines.

Michigan also returns an incredible amount of talent, including star QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. Both are two of the best players in the country, and they combine to form one of the most dangerous backfields in all of college football.

Until Ohio State beats Michigan again, there’s no reason to believe the Buckeyes will get it done. Media voters feel the same way. It’s a 21-vote gap between first and second place in the East.

It’s well-earned for Michigan. Back-to-back conference titles and back-to-back CFP appearances mean it’s Michigan’s conference until further notice.

Wisconsin faces big expectations in Luke Fickell’s first year in the Big Ten.

As for the West, it’s Wisconsin, Iowa and then the rest of the division. It’s wild that Wisconsin went from being mediocre at best last season to being the favorite to win the West in Luke Fickell’s first year.

It’s a testament to how voters view Fickell. The roster needed an overhaul, he got that done, brought in three new QBs, Graham Mertz is gone and most importantly, the Badgers have a very weak schedule.

It’s very weak. Other than a game against Ohio State, there is a high chance Wisconsin is favored in all other 11 games on the slate.

Luke Fickell couldn’t have asked for a better opening run in Madison.

A team to keep an eye on is Illinois. Fourth seems criminally low considering how Bret Bielema has things humming in Champagne right now.

The Fighting Illini went from being a joke in the B1G to being a legit team in just a couple seasons under Bielema.

