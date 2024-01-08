Michigan/Washington Ticket Prices Continue To Plummet

Videos by OutKick

Ticket prices continue to fall for the national title game between Michigan and Washington.

The Huskies and Wolverines will battle it out for four quarters Monday night to crown a new national champion in college football.

The good news for people hoping to attend the game is ticket prices continue to fall ahead of kickoff. Prices plummeted down to $2,101 after Texas failed to make the title game, and prices are still on a heavy decline.

As of publication, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees included is $1,210, and the average price is right around $2,100.

That’s still a lot of money, but the get in price has dropped significantly since last week.

Ticket prices for the national title game between Michigan and Washington continue to fall. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It’s a bit surprising ticket prices are as low as they are. Michigan has a chance to win its first national championship in decades, the fan base is massive and people are craving success.

At the same time, Washington is also a huge program with a large alumni base. Logically speaking, you’d think those factors would drive the prices up.

That’s just not the case. People can get in for a little over a thousand dollars. For comparison, ticket prices were starting at $3,553 after Michigan beat Alabama.

They’re now nearly 1/3 the price. If people are in Houston looking to watch Michigan and Washington battle, it might not be a bad idea to keep riding it out. It seems like an almost certainty prices will continue to fall throughout the day.

Michigan plays Washington for the national title Monday night in Houston. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can catch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. It’s going to hopefully be an absolute dogfight. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.