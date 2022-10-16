Michigan State Suffered A Field Goal Disaster Against Wisconsin

Michigan State suffered one of the worst field goal situations we’ve seen this season.

The Spartans pulled off a surprising 34-28 win over the Badgers in double-OT Saturday, but MSU had a chance to win it in regulation before things went horribly wrong.

With the ball on Wisconsin’s 28-yard line and 27 seconds remaining, Mel Tucker decided to dial up a short pass behind the line of scrimmage that led to a loss of yards. With no timeouts remaining, the kicking unit scrambled onto the field for a truly awful attempt.

The snap was bobbled by punter Bryce Baringer, and things only got worse from there. Baringer scrambled looking for someone to heave the ball to and ultimately threw an interception directly to Wisconsin’s defense.

Whenever you’re attempting a field goal and the picture below is unfolding on the screen, you know things have gone horribly wrong.

Michigan State horribly blew a field goal against Wisconsin. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/313clips/status/1581425304622333953)

Michigan State nearly blew the game thanks to the final two plays of regulation.

There are some people attempting to claim online that this was a fake the whole time. No chance. There’s no chance that’s true.

You can see Baringer clearly bobble the snap, and once that happened, it was off to the races. He had no choice but to try to do something and ended up throwing an interception. If Wisconsin had taken it back to the house, it would have gone down as one of the worst plays in MSU history.

Also, this is on Mel Tucker way more than it’s on the kicking unit. What the hell was he thinking with the third down call? The team had no timeouts and MSU threw the ball to a player who had zero chance of getting out of bounds.

I guess that’s what $95 million over 10 years gets you.

Michigan State almost blew the Wisconsin game with a terrible field goal attempt. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for Michigan State is the fact the Spartans still pulled out a win and snapped a four-game losing streak. The team just gave fans an all-time bad moment before getting the job done.