Tragic Shooting At Michigan State Leads To Cancellation Of Athletic Events; Suspect Dead, Three Others Killed

A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more before fatally shooting himself off campus amid an hours-long manhunt.

Police reported the man’s death early Tuesday, four hours after the shootings broke out: first at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Lansing interim Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman holds a news conference following an active shooter situation. (Getty Images)

The university police department released a tweet on Monday night saying that all campus activities, including athletics, would be canceled over the next 48 hours.

The Michigan State basketball team was scheduled to play in East Lansing on Wednesday night against Minnesota. The other confirmed athletic event impacted by the cancellation was the men’s tennis team hosting rapper Drake on Wednesday evening.

Michigan State’s women’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Purdue on Wednesday. There is no update on that event.

Michigan State University students hug during an active shooter situation on campus. (Getty Images)

University police reiterated during the second press conference that the school would be shut down for 48 hours, with further cancellations to be determined.

More details on the Michigan State shooting

Hundreds of officers had scoured the East Lansing campus for the suspect, whom police described as a short Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Rozman said it was too early to know the motive of the gunman. Further details from the deputy chief noted that the man had no affiliation with the university and that he was 43 years old. His name was not immediately released.

The university lifted the ‘Shelter In Place’ notification around 12:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. The first alert was issued at 8:40 p.m. ET on Monday night, through email, social media and text messaging.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragic shooting at Michigan State.

Former MSU athletes and others took to social media Monday night to share their support for the university and its students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more news can be confirmed.

Pray for everyone in EL right now this is unfair — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) February 14, 2023

Dylan Larkin & Coach Lalonde on tonight’s tragedy at Michigan State University. 💚 pic.twitter.com/4CDMfPlzP6 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 14, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Michigan State University community and all of East Lansing as well as the first responders working to secure the scene. pic.twitter.com/lUVbpqYHC8 — SVSU (@SVSU) February 14, 2023

Everyone please say a prayer for everyone at Michigan State and all of their families.



Every day is indeed a gift. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 14, 2023

This is such a tragic situation & our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 14, 2023

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.