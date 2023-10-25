Michigan State Has Finished Investigation, Concludes That Mel Tucker Sexually Harassed Brenda Tracy During, After Phone Call

Videos by OutKick

The investigation into sexual harassment by former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been completed. According to the hearing officer, they have concluded that Tucker did sexually harass Brenda Tracy, who filed the complaint last year.

This now ends the formal process conducted by the university regarding the complaint, after the investigation and subsequent hearing. In a report released to USA Today by Brenda Tracy, it mentions that Mel Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, and exploited her in the process. This stems from a phone call in April of 2022, where Tucker engaged in phone sex, which Tracy claimed was unwelcome.

The report also states that Tucker made unsolicited sexual advances towards Tracy in the months following the April phone call. According to the report, which Brenda Tracy shared with USA Today, Tucker engaged in sexual language and masturbated, which Tracy did not consent to.

“In sum, considering all available evidence, the Resolution Officer finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Respondent subjected Claimant to unwelcome conduct based on sex when he FaceTime video called Claimant without a shirt on; when he attempted to meet up with Claimant alone following the Spring Game; and when he non-consensually masturbated and used graphic, sexual language on a phone call with Claimant.”

Tucker Didn’t Attend Formal Hearing

Michigan State held a formal hearing on the matter, which Mel Tucker did not attend. The school had suspended Tucker on September 10th, just one day after Brenda Tracy released the report to USA Today.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 09: Mel Tucker head coach of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before a game against the Richmond Spiders at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The school then proceeded to start the formal process of firing Mel Tucker for cause. According to the report, Mel Tucker did not provide evidence to support his claim that the pair were in a romantic relationship. The officer, Amanda Norris Ames, concluded that the evidence provided by Brenda Tracy, along with witness testimony and other forms of evidence, supported the complaint filed by Tracy.

Tucker’s lawyer claimed earlier this month that hundreds of text messages and communications between the former coach and Tracy revealed a possible intent to extort the coach during a time of financial hardship for Tracy.

Was Mel Tucker On A Work Trip During Sexual Phone Call?

According to the report, the claim that Mel Tucker made about whether or not he was on a work-sponsored trip was a key piece of evidence. The former Michigan State head coach had made false statements according to the investigator about where he was at during this phone call. Tucker had reportedly claimed he was at home, but the investigation uncovered his was actually in Florida at a golf tournament that the school was paying for.

This was not a personal trip, according to records obtained regarding reimbursement.

Another key component of the investigation was that Tucker did not speak with Brenda Tracy for the following three months after the phone call. The investigator did not believe Mel Tucker’s reasoning for this lack of communication. Also, the reasoning for Tucker cancelling Brenda Tracy’s speaking engagement at Michigan State did not hold water, according to the investigator.

After Tucker decided to not have Tracy appear on-campus again after she had told Tucker she was not interested in a sexual relationship, the investigator found this as an unreasonable reason for her to ‘provide services as a vendor’.

Mel Tucker has made it clear that he plans to sue the school for the remaining amount of his contract, which is upwards of $80 million. We now wait to see if and when Mel Tucker will file suit against the school, and present further evidence to support his claims.