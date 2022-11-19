Michigan State football has not had the season it hoped. As a result, its fanbase has lost interest.
The crowd at Spartan Stadium was extremely small as Indiana rolled into town on Saturday.
Mind you, it was very cold in East Lansing and most of the midwest. Temperatures hovered around 23 degrees at kickoff, the wind chill made it feel like 10/11 degrees, and snow was in the forecast.
Braving out those conditions for a game against the 3-7 Hoosiers doesn’t sound particularly enticing. I get it. But the Spartans needed one win to reach bowl eligibility and a coach that makes $10 million per year should not be drawing a crowd of just a few thousand.
Here is what it looked like 30 minutes before kickoff:
Here was the scene as Michigan State took the field:
And this was the turnout for kickoff:
The upper deck was closed due to a lack of water, so fans were pushed down to the lower bowl. That means the crowd would have looked even more sparse if spread out.
Those who did show up to the game were having a blast. Some of them helped out with the low fan attendance by building a snow-fan.
Meanwhile, the student section had a snowball fight.
As for the on-field action, Mel Tucker’s team went back and forth with Indiana. Early in the second quarter, luck fell in Michigan State’s favor and the limited fans in the stands were treated to one of the more bizarre touchdowns of the year.
Quarterback Payton Thorne threw to running back Elijah Collins in the flat. The ball bounced off of his hands, up into the air, hovered over the goal line, and fell right into the out-stretched arms of Maliq Carr for six.
The Spartans fans who weren’t pelting each other with snow or bringing Frosty to life went bonkers.