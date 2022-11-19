Michigan State football has not had the season it hoped. As a result, its fanbase has lost interest.

The crowd at Spartan Stadium was extremely small as Indiana rolled into town on Saturday.

Mind you, it was very cold in East Lansing and most of the midwest. Temperatures hovered around 23 degrees at kickoff, the wind chill made it feel like 10/11 degrees, and snow was in the forecast.

Braving out those conditions for a game against the 3-7 Hoosiers doesn’t sound particularly enticing. I get it. But the Spartans needed one win to reach bowl eligibility and a coach that makes $10 million per year should not be drawing a crowd of just a few thousand.

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Here is what it looked like 30 minutes before kickoff:

Less than 30 mins till kickoff between MSU and Indiana here at Spartan Stadium. Today’s game is also senior day for MSU!



Follow along with me and @alexpicfaber for updates throughout! pic.twitter.com/f81yXo3Ika — Jenna Malinowski (@malinowskijenna) November 19, 2022

Here was the scene as Michigan State took the field:

One last time for me at Spartan Stadium as MSU looks to become bowl eligible. Follow @Liamjackson1525 for live tweets from today’s game and post-game coverage from me. @WDBMSports pic.twitter.com/At7JJAR9ml — Cameron McClarren (@Cam_McClarren) November 19, 2022

And this was the turnout for kickoff:

The upper deck was closed due to a lack of water, so fans were pushed down to the lower bowl. That means the crowd would have looked even more sparse if spread out.

Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan Stadium is closed today and fans have been relocated. Going to be interesting to see how many show up today in bitter conditions. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) November 19, 2022

Those who did show up to the game were having a blast. Some of them helped out with the low fan attendance by building a snow-fan.

Michigan State is now building fans out of snow 🥶👏 pic.twitter.com/W4I0v33PwU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the student section had a snowball fight.

As for the on-field action, Mel Tucker’s team went back and forth with Indiana. Early in the second quarter, luck fell in Michigan State’s favor and the limited fans in the stands were treated to one of the more bizarre touchdowns of the year.

Quarterback Payton Thorne threw to running back Elijah Collins in the flat. The ball bounced off of his hands, up into the air, hovered over the goal line, and fell right into the out-stretched arms of Maliq Carr for six.

The Spartans fans who weren’t pelting each other with snow or bringing Frosty to life went bonkers.