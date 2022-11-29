Michigan State Hit With Huge Fine Over Tunnel Beatdown

The Big Ten has issued its punishment to Michigan State over the tunnel beatdown against Michigan.

The conference announced Monday the Spartans will have to pay a fine of $100,000 and Khary Crump is suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season.

No other players will face further suspensions in 2023. Crump and six other players are also facing criminal charges tied to the incident.

The official statement from the Big Ten Conference may be found here:

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years. Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions,” Big Ten commissioner said when explaining the punishment.

Michigan State will suffer the consequences after the tunnel attack.

The beatdown of two Michigan players after a win over the Spartans shocked and stunned the college football world.

Never before had we seen so many players beating the snot out of two players who were outnumbered and essentially defenseless.

Footage of the scuffling

Now, the Big Ten has determined MSU will pay a significant fine and Crump will have to sit the first eight games of next season.

You really have to wonder if Crump even returns to the program. He’s facing a felony assault charge and the Big Ten won’t let him play the first eight games in 2023.

It seems highly probable he transfers out of the program.

Hopefully, the B1G issuing a fine and suspension puts a bow on this situation. It was embarrassing and completely unacceptable from Michigan State. You simply can’t let players attack opponents after a loss. It can’t happen, and MSU’s punishment should serve as a warning to others moving forward.