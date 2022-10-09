Michigan State Audience Numbers Are Embarrassing

Fans in the tens showed up to watch Michigan State extend its losing streak to four, facing the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
Both the audience numbers and outcome fell dramatically in OSU’s favor.
An ocean of red ran through Spartan Stadium to watch Ryan Day’s crew beat the brakes off Mel Tucker’s woeful team, 49-20. Multiple angles of the stadium throughout the broadcast and on social media showed Buckeyes fans and empty MSU seats.
The fans were as non-existent as the Spartans’ defense, which surrendered 361 passing yards, six passing touchdowns to Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, and 237 yards on the ground.
All of the optics spell trouble for MSU, including a handsomely paid head coach that isn’t shaping up to what his contract promised.
Perhaps some of Mel Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million deal can help pay for stand-ins on their next televised homestand.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela