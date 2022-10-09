Michigan State Audience Numbers Are Embarrassing

Fans in the tens showed up to watch Michigan State extend its losing streak to four, facing the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Both the audience numbers and outcome fell dramatically in OSU’s favor.

An ocean of red ran through Spartan Stadium to watch Ryan Day’s crew beat the brakes off Mel Tucker’s woeful team, 49-20. Multiple angles of the stadium throughout the broadcast and on social media showed Buckeyes fans and empty MSU seats.

The fans were as non-existent as the Spartans’ defense, which surrendered 361 passing yards, six passing touchdowns to Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, and 237 yards on the ground.

All of the optics spell trouble for MSU, including a handsomely paid head coach that isn’t shaping up to what his contract promised.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is now 20-18 in his career. He’s being paid $95 million.



It just keeps getting funnier. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 8, 2022

Perhaps some of Mel Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million deal can help pay for stand-ins on their next televised homestand.

Buckeyes wearing their road whites for the first time this season, and are fully suited for action now at Spartan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SbTkccssJL — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) October 8, 2022

Watching Spartan Stadium empty to start the 4th tells me Mel Tucker’s magic has run its course. This collapse is all on him. Boosters gave him 95 million for going 2-0 against Michigan. Woodshed was burned to the ground for the 2nd straight home game. Deep water has dried up. — HUGE (@Hugeshow) October 8, 2022

A lot of red at Spartan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/zLCxdWuoNp — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) October 8, 2022

“Reporting live from the deep end, inside the woodshed, inside of Spartan Stadium. The MSU fans keep choppin’ and it’s been relentless. Tuck Comin……back to you Bob” pic.twitter.com/0QHJ93mI31 — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) October 8, 2022