Michigan QB JJ McCarthy Stays Hot, Proposes To Viral Girlfriend Who Took America By Storm Last Year

What a start to 2024 for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy. Good luck beating this resume:

Won a national title

Declared for the NFL Draft

And now, put a damn ring on it.

That’s right. McCarthy and longtime girlfriend Katya Kuropas — the girl who went viral during last year’s playoff game against TCU because the ESPN cameras wouldn’t stop showing her — are officially engaged.

And, just like that, our next future NFL WAG is HERE:

JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas are in it for the long haul

Unreal run here for Michigan and (former) QB JJ McCarthy. What a few months!

You had Jim Harbaugh starting the season on the DL because of a pesky suspension dating back to COVID recruiting violations. Strike 1.

Then you had the Connor Stalions stuff in November that rocked college football. Another Jimmy H suspension! Strike 2.

And then, the Wolverines stuffed Ohio State in a locker, won the Big Ten title, sent Nick Saban into retirement and then embarrassed Washington. Incredible. Go Big Blue!

As for JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas, this was always bound to happen. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when. These two have been together for half a decade now, and she became a star overnight last year.

When JJ returned to school this season and had the year he did, you knew it was only a matter of time before he added an engagement ring to his new collection.

No idea how he’ll turn out in the NFL. Great athlete, tough as nails, hot wife. McCarthy has all the intangibles you need, but can he sling the rock against the best of the best? We’ll find out.

I’m just glad Katya’s along for the ride permanently.