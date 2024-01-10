Class Act: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Pauses Celebration To Help Clumsy ESPN Cameraman

Videos by OutKick

Give J.J. McCarthy the Man of the Year award while we’re at it. Michigan’s championship-winning quarterback lent a helping hand Monday when an ESPN cameraman clumsily fell over.

Footage from ESPN’s live broadcast cut out when the cameraman, following J.J. McCarthy, fell backward onto the NRG Stadium grass. The broadcast quickly cut to a different shot, saving the cameraman further embarrassment at the College Football Playoff championship.

A different angle of the scene showed McCarthy helping up the cameraman before returning to his walk to the players’ tunnel. It was a nice gesture by the junior.

WATCH:

"Oooh! We have a cameraman go down! Hopefully he's alright." pic.twitter.com/Wx4fSuL4ZI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

Earlier a cameraman tripped backwards following JJ McCarthy and the QB immediately stopped to go help him back up. #GoBlue #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/kKI0Na6HBo — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2024

McCarthy completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards.

McCarthy took a step back with passing at the national champion game, stepping aside for Michigan’s elite backfield to handle the Huskies.

Hailed as “The Great One” by Tom Brady, McCarthy sealed the deal for Michigan in their first national title win since 1997, though that championship was split with Nebraska.

HOUSTON – JANUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy gives a thumbs up to the sideline during the CFP National Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)