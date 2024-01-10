Class Act: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Pauses Celebration To Help Clumsy ESPN Cameraman

Videos by OutKick
Give J.J. McCarthy the Man of the Year award while we’re at it. Michigan’s championship-winning quarterback lent a helping hand Monday when an ESPN cameraman clumsily fell over.
Footage from ESPN’s live broadcast cut out when the cameraman, following J.J. McCarthy, fell backward onto the NRG Stadium grass. The broadcast quickly cut to a different shot, saving the cameraman further embarrassment at the College Football Playoff championship.
A different angle of the scene showed McCarthy helping up the cameraman before returning to his walk to the players’ tunnel. It was a nice gesture by the junior.
McCarthy completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards.
McCarthy took a step back with passing at the national champion game, stepping aside for Michigan’s elite backfield to handle the Huskies.
Hailed as “The Great One” by Tom Brady, McCarthy sealed the deal for Michigan in their first national title win since 1997, though that championship was split with Nebraska.
