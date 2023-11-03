Purdue Coach Hammers Michigan, Reveals Team’s Plan Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Purdue football coach Ryan Walters has absolutely no doubt Michigan cheated.

The Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh continue to battle allegations that suspended analyst Connor Stalions oversaw a massive sign stealing scheme that had its fingers and influence all over the country.

So far, Michigan hasn’t admitted to anything and no punishment has been levied at this time. It’s unclear whether that will happen at all, or if it does, when it will.

That means teams are on their own against the Wolverines, but Purdue appears ready to adjust.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters adapts amid allegations Michigan is cheating.

“It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they weren’t allegations. It happened. There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games, so we’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals,” Walters said on his Thursday radio show, according to ESPN.

Changing signs and hoping for the best is really the only option for Purdue and every other team that might play Michigan this season.

Purdue has changed its signals ahead of playing Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The other option is to do what TCU did in the playoff game against Michigan. The Horned Frogs received information Michigan had cheated by stealing signs, and then launched a great ruse to use the Wolverines’ tactics against them.

TCU turned its real signals into dummy signals and inserted some new ones that would actually matter. It worked because the Horned Frogs won, despite being underdogs.

Purdue now faces the same problem, and Walters isn’t even attempting to be shy about it. He’s not saying there are “allegations” at all. The Purdue head coach is straight up saying “there’s video evidence” and more proving Michigan cheated.

Now, he’s had his team learn new signals on very short notice. It’s not ideal. Signals are worked on in the spring and August camp heading into the season. Purdue has now had to change things during the back-half of the season. Again, there aren’t any other options on the table.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters says there’s clear proof Michigan cheated. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Purdue and Michigan play Saturday night at 7:30 EST on NBC. You can guarantee talk of the cheating scandal dominates the pregame and broadcast. We’ll see if Ryan Walters quick adjustments work. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and tune in Saturday night!