Michigan Public Health Will Stop Using ‘Field Worker’ to Avoid Offending ‘Black and Brown’ People

If you had any remaining faith in public health departments, the complete woke takeover should end that once and forever.

The war on language in particular has ramped up, as progressives search for any words that could possibly be conceived as offensive.

Stanford University recently released a list of words that could be perceived as “harmful.” Words such as “American,” “grandfather,” “brave” and ”white paper.” All of which have undoubtedly caused incalculable harm to humanity.

Thankfully, public pressure caused the school to relent on imposing the nonsensical list.

But based on the leadership in Michigan, it seems unlikely they’ll back down from implementing the most recent ridiculous woke assault on the English language.

The Free Beacon reported that Michigan’s Health and Human Services department intends to ban the term “field worker” in department communications.

Why are they taking such a drastic step?

To avoid raising the “implications for the descendants of enslaved Black and Brown individuals.”

The Free Beacon acquired an internal memo claiming that “staff and stakeholders have raised concerns” about the term.

Makes perfect sense. And based on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s mandated “implicit bias” training, likely to receive her full support.

PONTIAC, MI – NOVEMBER 06: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes questions from reporters after speaking at a rally at the Crofoot Ballroom on November 6, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. Gov. Whitmer continues campaigning across the state of Michigan against Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon ahead of the November 8 midterm election. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Public Health is Broken

Public health departments are the epicenter of the crisis of absurdity that woke progressives have unleashed.

According to the nonsensical “anti-racist” efforts, words that are entirely innocuous are now “considered potentially “anti-Black or anti-immigrant.”

Incredibly, that’s not even an opinion, that’s their exact wording.

“This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant,” an email from the university’s education department said. “Phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.”

Based on this standard, there is an limitless amount of words that could be considered offensive.

Why not ban the word “cotton?” Or even more broadly, just ban the word “land,” since that could raise unpleasant connotations? Maybe ban the word “ship” while we’re at it.

There’s a vast difference between purposefully hurting someone with offensive, racist language. “Field work” is not that.

Instead of defending the sanctity of language, reason and rationality, public health departments and other liberal organizations are catering to absurdist, anti-reality woke thinking.

And unless there’s a fundamental reassessment of the importance of critical thinking and the stupidity of “anti-racism,” progressive overreach like this will only continue to get worse.