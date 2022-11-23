Newborn Ohio Babies Wrapped In ‘Beat Xichigan’ Swaddles Ahead Of Rivalry Matchup

updated

Even babies are getting in on the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will take the field Saturday at noon EST on Fox, and the eyes of the college football world are on the game because it’s essentially a play-in for the CFP.

As we all know, rivalries require commitment to the cause. You’re either all in or you’re not. Well, the good people of Ohio are in from the moment of birth.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shared photos of the newborn babies wrapped in awesome red “Beat Xichigan” swaddles. The babies also had hats resembling OSU football helmets.

This right here is why people love college football and the rivalries that make the sport so much fun. We’re talking about babies repping their state’s colors.

Long before the babies can even talk, they’re already trashing Michigan and supporting Ohio State. They might not have rational understanding just yet, but they’re huge fans of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Transforms Helmets Aheads Of Michigan Game

They just don’t know it yet. Love for C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day and the rest of the program runs deep in their blood. Literally, from the moment of birth, they picked a side in the rivalry.

These photos could melt even the toughest of hearts. Hell, I hate Ohio State as required by being a Wisconsin loyalist, and I even think this is one of the coolest things I’ve seen all week.

These babies are ready to watch Stroud and the offense cook against Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

Ohio State and Michigan play Saturday in Columbus. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox. We’re in for an epic slugfest.

college footballMichiganMichigan FootballMichigan WolverinesNCAA FootballOhio StateOhio State BuckeyesOhio State football

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

Leave a Reply