Even babies are getting in on the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will take the field Saturday at noon EST on Fox, and the eyes of the college football world are on the game because it’s essentially a play-in for the CFP.

As we all know, rivalries require commitment to the cause. You’re either all in or you’re not. Well, the good people of Ohio are in from the moment of birth.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shared photos of the newborn babies wrapped in awesome red “Beat Xichigan” swaddles. The babies also had hats resembling OSU football helmets.

One of our favorite traditions here at #OSUWexMed, the Beat ❌ichigan swaddles for our newborns born this week. #BuckeyeBaby 😍 pic.twitter.com/m4qV391q0f — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (@OSUWexMed) November 21, 2022

This right here is why people love college football and the rivalries that make the sport so much fun. We’re talking about babies repping their state’s colors.

Long before the babies can even talk, they’re already trashing Michigan and supporting Ohio State. They might not have rational understanding just yet, but they’re huge fans of the Buckeyes.

They just don’t know it yet. Love for C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day and the rest of the program runs deep in their blood. Literally, from the moment of birth, they picked a side in the rivalry.

These photos could melt even the toughest of hearts. Hell, I hate Ohio State as required by being a Wisconsin loyalist, and I even think this is one of the coolest things I’ve seen all week.

These babies are ready to watch Stroud and the offense cook against Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

Ohio State and Michigan play Saturday in Columbus. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox. We’re in for an epic slugfest.