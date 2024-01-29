Michigan New Coach Sherrone Moore Is Really An Interim, Or Make-Good, Hire | Glenn Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

Michigan will never admit it, but it just promoted an interim head coach to be interim head coach.

Sherrone Moore was a make-good hire last Friday by Michigan, which had to replace the living legend named Jim Harbaugh. Moore, in truth, is an interim head coach for a year or two with a chance for the permanent job.

Harbaugh left for the NFL to win a Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Chargers after the greatest season in Michigan history – national champions at 15-0. No, not a shared national championship like in 1997 with Nebraska. Harbaugh bestowed upon his alma mater its first undisputed national championship since 1948. And now it will save some money. I would suggest putting it in Name, Image & Likeness.

Sherrone Moore led Michigan to a win at Penn State on Nov. 11 in the first game of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s second suspension of the 2023 season. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Getty Images)

Harbaugh’s $8.2 million salary, 12th among college head coaches last season, was worth every penny. His salary was $7 million a year when he became Michigan’s head coach in 2015. That ranked him No. 2 in college football at the time behind only then-Alabama coach Nick Saban at slightly more than $7 million. Harbaugh won consistently throughout his nine seasons at Michigan in the Big Ten. There were dips to mediocrity only in 2017 at 8-5 and 5-4 and 9-4 and 6-3 in 2019. And he was actually in trouble after a 2-4 COVID season in 2020. Then it turned around dramatically.

Michigan Got What It Paid For And More With Jim Harbaugh

For roughly more than $70 million over nine seasons, though, Michigan’s money went very well spent. Harbaugh won three Big Ten titles, reached the College Football Playoff three times, won an elusive, unanimous national title, and beat Ohio State the last three times after an 0-5 start.

And now Michigan will pay Moore just $5.5 million in 2024 with that rising to $6 million a year in a five-year contract. Michigan had reportedly offered Harbaugh $125 million over 10 years to stay. That would have been $12.5 a million a year to Harbaugh. It now has Sherrone Moore on a 50 percent discount of that. So, make your money grow through talent. Or can you spell N-I-L?

Michigan can now count its wins and its saved money.

Moore’s salary would have placed him a lowly ninth in the 14-team Big Ten last season and in a tie for 32nd nationally with Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Maryland’s Mike Locksley. Those numbers will not change much in the 2024 season. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will only be about $3 million off Moore’s salary.

Sherrone Moore’s Contract Will Save Michigan Money

Moore should not complain. He only made $1.1 million last year as the Wolverines offensive line coach and interim head coach for four of the six games in which Harbaugh was suspended for various NCAA violations.

Because Moore, 37, is clearly not qualified to be Michigan’s head coach at the moment. He may be the least qualified Michigan head coach at the time of the hire in history. Even Brady Hoke – 20-18 and 12-12 in his last three of four seasons as Michigan’s head coach (2012-14) – worked as Ball State’s and San Diego State’s head coach before Michigan.

Moore is the first Michigan head coach without prior head coaching experience since Lloyd Carr in 1995. Carr did extremely well and won that 1997 shared national title along with five Big Ten titles and six double-digit-win seasons. But he had been the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator for the previous eight years.

Meanwhile, Moore is coming off his first and only season as a coordinator. And Moore’s offense in 2023 was not why Michigan won the national title. The Wolverines won it with the best defense in the nation and an average offense.

Promoting defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would have made more sense and cost the same. Minter just finished his second season as the Wolverines’ DC with both units at the top of the nation. He had also been a defensive coordinator at three other schools and spent four seasons in the NFL as an assistant. He is now Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Chargers.

New Michigan Coach Is Not Qualified

Moore, on the other hand, has had only two other jobs – tight ends coach at Louisville and Central Michigan. Tight ends coach is entry level – lowest on the totem pole. Moore, though, has been an excellent recruiter, which tight ends coaches better be good at.

Harbaugh gave a strong endorsement for Moore to replace him at Michigan, which was nice and often happens. But know that he likely did not want to bring Moore with him to the Chargers.

Michigan’s players also backed Moore’s promotion. That also often happens. People get caught up in the moment.

Moore has been the man of the moment for most of the 2023-24 Michigan season, right behind Harbaugh, particularly when Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season. Moore led Michigan to three huge wins at that point, including over Ohio State. He won press conferences and media appearances.

But that’s just it. He is an emotional replacement for Jim Harbaugh. That usually does not last long. Thank goodness the people who control the Michigan money did not get too wrapped up in the emotional moments and tried to overpay Moore even more. Believe me, he would take the job he has now for significantly less.

Former Coach Jim Harbaugh Left Many Roster Holes

Considering the fluidity of the transfer portal and how late on the college football calendar it was when Harbaugh decided to go back to the pros, keeping Moore makes sense. Minter would have made more sense, but this was not a bad option.

Moore, because of his universal popularity within the team and program, may have been Michigan’s best bet at keeping an already depleted roster together. There were 44 seniors on Michigan’s 2023-24 team. The total number of starters not returning is 17.

Wolverines Have Extra $ To Pour Into Name, Image & Likeness

Moore is a good bet to hold Michigan in place over the short term as a placeholder hire. All that money Michigan is saving by not keeping Harbaugh can make Michigan NIL-U, or at least keep pace with Ohio State’s newfound NIL commitment. NIL money can keep a roster.

Then the best scenario is he grows into the job and becomes a decent to very good coach. If not, it will not cost much to fire him at all – just 75 percent of the compensation remaining on his contract.

Then Michigan will have the time to look for a more qualified head coach – after a season or two or three.

Then again, Sherrone Moore did beat Ohio State. If he keeps doing that, he may truly erase his interim tag.

(Agree? Disagree? Please respond with your comments to the author at glenn.guilbeau@outkick.com or on X to @SportBeatTweet.)