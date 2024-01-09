Memories! Postgame Celebration Doesn’t End Well For One Michigan Father And His Son After Wolverines Win National Title

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON- The postgame celebration for Michigan was filled with confetti and fans singing along to Mr. Brightside throughout NRG Stadium Monday night. Unfortunately for one Michigan fan and his son, the party didn’t have enough time to get started before he ended up being detained.

Everything was going according to plan for fans clad in maze and blue, but if there’s one thing the CFP title game takes seriously it’s their security. One father found out postgame just how serious the on-field police are about folks not being on the field if you aren’t credentialed.

As photographers and media members waited until the clock struck zero to get onto the field to begin the long night of work amid a raucous environment, this father must’ve thought it would be a good idea to step onto the playing surface to join the fun.

While making our way onto the field, media members noticed a young man pleading with police officers to let his father go. If you aren’t familiar with the protocol, each person who has a credential has to be scanned before getting onto the field to capture the postgame celebration.

I guess this guy thought he could just storm the field like it was just a regular ole football or basketball game.

‘Business Is Finished’: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Celebrates National Championship Amid Chaotic Season Filled With Controversy

I certainly felt sorry for the young kid wearing the Tom Brady throwback, especially knowing that mom is most likely not going to be happy if she received a call from the local authorities. Hopefully the police officers just escorted them out of the stadium and called it a night.

But one thing is for sure, this father and son duo will have a moment they’ll never forget.

college footballhoustonJim HarbaughMichigannational championshipNCAApoliceWashington HuskiesWolverines

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. 10 Years from now, their story will be better than if they had successfully stormed the field. I can hear them now retelling the story, (stretching the truth in places to make the story even better) into a classic evening of winning a championship and getting arrested in the celebration. I would love to hear the final versions 20 and 30 years from now.

Leave a Reply