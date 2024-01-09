Memories! Postgame Celebration Doesn’t End Well For One Michigan Father And His Son After Wolverines Win National Title

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON- The postgame celebration for Michigan was filled with confetti and fans singing along to Mr. Brightside throughout NRG Stadium Monday night. Unfortunately for one Michigan fan and his son, the party didn’t have enough time to get started before he ended up being detained.

Everything was going according to plan for fans clad in maze and blue, but if there’s one thing the CFP title game takes seriously it’s their security. One father found out postgame just how serious the on-field police are about folks not being on the field if you aren’t credentialed.

As photographers and media members waited until the clock struck zero to get onto the field to begin the long night of work amid a raucous environment, this father must’ve thought it would be a good idea to step onto the playing surface to join the fun.

While making our way onto the field, media members noticed a young man pleading with police officers to let his father go. If you aren’t familiar with the protocol, each person who has a credential has to be scanned before getting onto the field to capture the postgame celebration.

I guess this guy thought he could just storm the field like it was just a regular ole football or basketball game.

This Michigan fan decided to rush the field with his son, which did not end up well.



One of the highest security events and he made a run for it. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D6ygtVJOb6 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 9, 2024

I certainly felt sorry for the young kid wearing the Tom Brady throwback, especially knowing that mom is most likely not going to be happy if she received a call from the local authorities. Hopefully the police officers just escorted them out of the stadium and called it a night.

But one thing is for sure, this father and son duo will have a moment they’ll never forget.