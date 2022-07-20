Judge Verbally Shreds Woman Suing Over An Alleged Bad Date

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have the video of 2022 thanks to a judge in Michigan.

QaShontae Short is suing Richard Jordan for $10,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress after an alleged bad date, according to TMZ, and the footage of her conversation with Judge Herman Marable Jr. in court is nothing short of incredible.

What was the issue that set off the judge? Short has no idea what perjury is, and Marable tore her to shreds. If you only watch one video today, watch this one. It’s nuts!

I don’t know how much money Marable earns in a year, but it’s not enough to deal with this garbage! I can’t believe any of this is real. This is a grand attempt at punking America, right? It has to be.

The wildest part is, once you dig into the details, it only gets stranger. Short is alleging Jordan “did not show and left on [her] mother’s birthday and [her] mom had just passed away,” according to the same TMZ report.

So, this man appears to be getting sued because he dipped on a date. Let me repeat that. A man is being sued because of a bad date! If that’s not insane by itself, I don’t know what is.

Throw in the fact the court video is a first ballot hall of fame performance, and we have an all-time great situation.

Honestly, major props to the judge and the woman for putting on a show for the ages. Everyone deserves an award for giving the entire internet something to laugh about! Downright incredible all the way around!