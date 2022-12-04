Michigan QB Reveals If The Wolverines Want To Play Ohio State Again

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has zero problem with playing Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

The field will be announced shortly after noon EST today, and TCU and Ohio State will take the third and fourth seeds in an unknown order and Georgia and Michigan will take seeds one and two in that order. If the Buckeyes slide up to third, a rematch against the Wolverines will happen in the semi-finals.

Ohio State is hoping to sneak in the College Football Playoff field. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Does McCarthy have an issue with playing Ohio State again just a few weeks after dominating them? Not at all. He’d love to see it happen.

“Please. Please. Bring it on. It would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again,” the talented dual-threat QB said after rocking Purdue to win the B1G title.

Should Michigan and J.J. McCarthy be careful what they wish for?

I understand McCarthy is fired up after winning a B1G title and doing it in dominating fashion. You always love to see a team just roll like Michigan has this season.

The Wolverines dismantled OSU and followed up that performance with a convincing win over Purdue. Now, Michigan is locked in as the two seed in the playoff.

Michigan dominated Purdue to win the B1G title. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One way or another, a rematch with OSU could absolutely be looming, but the Wolverines should be praying it doesn’t come in the semis.

Is there anyone on the planet who would prefer playing OSU over TCU? Ohio State has NFL talent across the board. TCU, while talented, doesn’t have nearly the same caliber of players.

Michigan is locked in as the two seed in the College Football Playoff field. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the goal is to win a national title (it is), catching TCU in the first round makes the path much easier. With the Wolverines being the two seed, McCarthy and company better be hoping the Horned Frogs don’t get jumped by C.J. Stroud’s squad.

Unfortunately for Georgia, there’s a good chance OSU does end up being the four seed, and that’s just a brutal draw for any one seed. That might be the toughest 1/4 grouping we’ve ever seen in CFP history. OSU, despite losing to Michigan, is capable of beating anyone if they’re firing on all cylinders. Trust me, Georgia is definitely hoping OSU jumps TCU when the field is released today.

Will Ohio State and Michigan meet in the playoff? (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

If a Michigan/Ohio State rematch does happen in the semis or championship game, it would be great for college football. The ratings would be through the roof and it would just be awesome for the sport. We’ll find out in a few hours just how likely it is.