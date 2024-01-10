Jim Harbaugh Made Team Sing Interesting Song After Winning National Title

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh certainly has interesting taste when it comes to music.

Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are fresh off beating Washington in the national title game, and the content grind has been outstanding.

Here’s just a few of the quick hitters:

That’s all just happened since Monday night. It’s been a content run for the ages, and that’s true whether you hate or love Michigan.

Now, fans have video of the Michigan coach rallying the team in song after crushing the Huskies.

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have been on a content bender since winning the national title game. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh rocks out with team after national title victory.

What kind of song did Jim Harbaugh choose after winning the national title? A rock song? Perhaps a rap song? Kid Rock would make sense given his Michigan roots. What about a classic country song like “Take Me Home, Country Roads”? You can’t go wrong with the John Denver classic.

Wrong. Not even close.

Harbaugh opted to have the entire Michigan locker room sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” Yes, a song I don’t think I’ve ever heard adults sing without trying to get kids to do it is what the Wolverines sang.

Go ahead and soak it up below. It’s absolutely hilarious.

Are we sure Jim Harbaugh is a real person? Are we positive that’s the case? This man just won a national title with a program accused of the most serious cheating scandal in recent college football memory, and he couldn’t care less.

Why would he? He now has a ring and has cemented himself among the greatest coaches in the country. This is a man who brings a glove to a ballgame, drinks milk with his steak (my dad does the exact same) and behaves like everyone’s father does while on vacation.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised at all. You couldn’t have engineered Jim Harbaugh to be more of a content machine if you tried, and above all else, the man went undefeated in a truly turbulent season.

Fans now sit and wait to find out what Harbaugh will do next. Will he jump to the NFL or stay at Michigan? Either way, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I hope the content grind doesn’t slow down. Let me know your thoughts on Harbaugh at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.