Jim Harbaugh Made Team Sing Interesting Song After Winning National Title

Jim Harbaugh certainly has interesting taste when it comes to music.
Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are fresh off beating Washington in the national title game, and the content grind has been outstanding.
Here’s just a few of the quick hitters:
- Connor Stalions goes viral with postgame reaction.
- Stalions treated like a war hero returning home.
- J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend, once again, goes viral.
- Harbaugh might have accidentally let his future plans slip.
- John Harbaugh surprised his brother at the game.
- Jim Harbaugh dances like an expert around NFL rumors.
That’s all just happened since Monday night. It’s been a content run for the ages, and that’s true whether you hate or love Michigan.
Now, fans have video of the Michigan coach rallying the team in song after crushing the Huskies.
Jim Harbaugh rocks out with team after national title victory.
What kind of song did Jim Harbaugh choose after winning the national title? A rock song? Perhaps a rap song? Kid Rock would make sense given his Michigan roots. What about a classic country song like “Take Me Home, Country Roads”? You can’t go wrong with the John Denver classic.
Wrong. Not even close.
Harbaugh opted to have the entire Michigan locker room sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” Yes, a song I don’t think I’ve ever heard adults sing without trying to get kids to do it is what the Wolverines sang.
Go ahead and soak it up below. It’s absolutely hilarious.
Are we sure Jim Harbaugh is a real person? Are we positive that’s the case? This man just won a national title with a program accused of the most serious cheating scandal in recent college football memory, and he couldn’t care less.
Why would he? He now has a ring and has cemented himself among the greatest coaches in the country. This is a man who brings a glove to a ballgame, drinks milk with his steak (my dad does the exact same) and behaves like everyone’s father does while on vacation.
I guess we shouldn’t be surprised at all. You couldn’t have engineered Jim Harbaugh to be more of a content machine if you tried, and above all else, the man went undefeated in a truly turbulent season.
Fans now sit and wait to find out what Harbaugh will do next. Will he jump to the NFL or stay at Michigan? Either way, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I hope the content grind doesn’t slow down. Let me know your thoughts on Harbaugh at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
One Comment
I had the opportunity to hear Harbaugh speak at a sales conference in Vegas back in 14’, and then chat him up for a few minutes in person that night at a private event with his wife.
He’s such a down to earth guy. Was talking football like he was your buddy at the bar. I didn’t expect that from an NFL head coach coming off a crushing NFC Championship loss. He wanted to hear everyone’s opinion! Big debate around benching Alex Smith for Kap. Was really cool.
Funniest moment was me trying to take a picture with his wife, may have had my hand a little low on her waist, and he comes storming across the room, “Hey, hey hey!!! What are you doing! We can all take a picture together! No one with just my wife!” I was in tears 😂 My wife was there as well and I had zero intention of putting the moves on Mrs. Harbaugh, but he was so cool, I got an amazing photo with them, he gave me a big hug, a God Bless, and we continued the party.
Couldn’t be happier for coach and his family. He will go where God tells him. If it’s the NFL, that’s fantastic news for the team that hires him. If it’s staying at Michigan, that’s amazing news for the BIG10. Wish there were more Jim Harbaugh’s in the world!!!