Michigan Should Not Rush A Jim Harbaugh Contract With NFL Rumors, A Playoff Game To Win Against Nick Saban | Trey Wallace

Jim Harbaugh might want to hold-off on signing that new contract Michigan is putting together at the moment. There’s a pretty big matchup with Nick Saban on the horizon and Harbaugh’s ‘love’ for the Wolverines could come crumbling down with a nice NFL offer.

Just take it slow, no need to rush into this new lease on life, on both sides. According to reports, Michigan is prepared to pay Jim Harbaugh $11 million per year. Don’t forget that Harbaugh hasn’t won a national title, but he’s won three in a row against Ohio State.

It’s pretty wild how some coaches are measured.

Jim Harbaugh has to get over college football playoff hump before deciding on his future. Currently 0-2 in playoff games, with losses to Georgia and TCU, this year doesn’t get any easier. The worst part about these losses are how they were beaten.

The 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl was humiliating, but it was lost in translation due to the SEC battle that was taking place. Folks moved on, with Harbaugh chalking it up to not being ready for the stage.

In 2022, the story was a bit different. The TCU Horned Frogs had lost in the Big 12 title game but were still voted into the playoffs. If injected with truth serum, Michigan coaches will tell you that they overlooked the Horned Frogs. Maybe that’s one reason why Connor Stalions wasn’t worried about TCU? I kid, but the Wolverines weren’t prepared for the back-and-forth battle with Max Duggan.

So what makes 2023 any different?

Michigan Players Have Battled Six Games Without Harbaugh

The story of 2023 has two different parts. In the opening act was Deion Sanders and his flamboyant team out in Colorado, shocking the college football world in September. All the while, Jim Harbaugh was sitting at home on Saturday’s watching his team play football.

Lost in the Connor Stalions story that shockingly took over the second half of the season was the Michigan players. It’s not in any way their fault. Jim Harbaugh would end up being suspended for another three games to end the season. We talk about coaches trying to keep the outside noise from entering the building, well Michigan had unintentionally opened the front doors.

“I’m not talking about the coaches here, because they have their own ways of handling stress,” one person familiar with the investigation told OutKick. “But can you imagine the outside pressure those Michigan players were under during all of this, from the start of 2023 season to the end. Their head coach has been suspended twice in one season, while the NCAA was digging around the offices, interviewing players and reporting back to the Big Ten.

“We’ve seen what has played out in the press regarding that dude stealing signs. But I commend the players for their composure. A lot of teams would have fallen apart due to distractions, but this group just blocked out the noise. Now they have a chance to finish the job, that other teams couldn’t do.”

It’s true. Through all the nonsense that this team has dealt with this season, they still have a chance to win a national title. The only way this happens is if they can put the past behind them, including this season.

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Should Hold-Off On Contract

There’s no need to sign some massive contract at the moment, even though signing day is just around the corner and the portal is open. The question Michigan should be asking themselves is do they want to go through the song and dance once again.

You know, the one that includes Jim Harbaugh flirting with the NFL for a certain period of time until he realizes it’s not the right fit, then professes his love for Michigan. Yea, it’s in the Wolverines best interest to stay away from this once again. There are only so many statements one coach can put out regarding him staying at a school.

If the Wolverines end up losing to Alabama, this will be the third-straight time Jim Harbaugh has failed to play for a title. I understand that folks in the Michigan administration love the head coach. But let the man go through the NFL process again.

Reports state that Michigan wants to know that Harbaugh won’t go for an NFL job after signing the deal. That’s like asking a NASCAR fan not to read Zach Dean’s ‘ Monday Morning Pit-Stop’, it’s not gonna happen.

It would be in the best interest for both Michigan and Jim Harbaugh to let the Wolverines head coach take his time and make a smart decision on the NFL. That would mean that the school would have to sit back and watch Harbaugh interview for other positions. But they need to see if he actually wants to stay in Ann Arbor.

I would imagine President Santa Ono and the school would love to raise that national championship trophy in one month, and not immediately start worrying about whether Harbaugh is returning.

First things first, Michigan needs to win a playoff game, against Nick Saban.