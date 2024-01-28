The Entire State Of Michigan Is Chanting For Jared Goff

Videos by OutKick

It’s safe to say Detroit Lions fans are really pumped about this NFC Championship.

And why wouldn’t they be?

Before this season, the Lions hadn’t won a postseason game in 32 years. Now, they’ve won two. And a win Sunday night against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers would send Detroit to its first Super Bowl ever.

So, naturally, the entire state of Michigan is rallying around this team — specifically its quarterback. Turns out, you can’t go anywhere without chants of “Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” echoing through the rafters.

Take Little Caesars Arena, for example, when thunderous chants for QB1 rang out as the Detroit Red Wings closed out a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

JARED GOFF 🗣️ JARED GOFF 🗣️ JARED GOFF 🗣️



Detroit is ready for Sunday. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/fO6azlA5GB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

But the Red Wings aren’t the only ones playing hockey in Michigan. Listen to these Goff chants at the University of Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor and at Van Andel Arena — home of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Chants of “Jared Goff” at Yost Ice Arena tonight. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/S4Ypeg6Fmn — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 27, 2024

The 🗣️ JARED GOFF 🗣️ chants are back at the @griffinshockey game. 👀 #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/AGhngtgnqR — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) January 28, 2024

Detroit Pistons fans are just stoked to have a local team that wins every once in a while.

Jared Goff chants have broken out at Little Caesars Arena #DetroitBasketball #OnePride pic.twitter.com/b6qOuGBp5N — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 27, 2024

Quarterback chants at a high school cheerleading competition? Sure.

High school cheer competition and—you guessed it—more Jared Goff chants (via IG/mariahvargasss) pic.twitter.com/pDxemWJSeN — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 27, 2024

DJ, play “Jared Goff.”

I'm in a club in Lansing and Jared Goff chants broke out I'm drunk and having the tine of my life🔥#OnePride pic.twitter.com/OqkeL7p8OS — Drob0112 (@Defense_Rob) January 28, 2024

You can’t even go to a grocery store in Michigan without a bunch of Lions fans shouting this dude’s name.

Jared Goff chants erupt at the grocery store pic.twitter.com/EZJ6mC4S53 — Coen Carr Triple4’s Enthusiast (@DeepWatersOfEL) January 27, 2024

The Lions and 49ers kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

And even though Levi’s Stadium is 2,500 miles away from Detroit, I’m willing to bet those Jared Goff chants somehow make their way there, too.

