Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Works Chain Gang At Son’s Game During Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh served the second game of a three-game suspension imposed by the university amid an NCAA recruiting investigation.

However, despite not having to go to work, Harbaugh is still finding some ways to stay busy on Saturday.

Better yet, he managed to stay involved with football.

During CBS’ coverage of the Wolverines‘ game against the UNLV Rebels, they showed what Harbaugh was up to instead of leading his team at The Big House.

He was working the chain gang at his son’s football game.

Jim Harbaugh spent the morning working the chains at his son's football game. pic.twitter.com/RPqy4m4DkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2023

Harbaugh doesn’t get too many Saturdays off during football season. These aren’t exactly the ideal circumstances, but still a cool opportunity to get involved in his son’s game. His old man was even there too.

That appears to be the biggest gathering of Harbaughs since Super Bowl XLVII.

The Wolverines coach will once again have a free Saturday next weekend when his team takes on Bowling Green without him.

However, he will be back in action the following week for the team’s first conference matchup of the season when Rutgers visits Ann Arbour.

As was expected, the No.2-ranked team in the nation has had no problem without their coach pacing the sidelines. However, it’s not like the three games Harbaugh is missing against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green presented much of a challenge.

Still, Michigan fans will be happy to see the team get through this bit of early-season adversity.

Emphasis on “bit.”

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle