Michigan Hate Speech Bill Would Make It A Felony To Make Someone ‘Feel’ Threatened

The Michigan House passed a hate speech bill that would make it a felony to cause someone to “feel” threatened by words.

The bill, HB 4474, would replace the existing Ethnic Intimidation Act in the state. The bill marks “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as classes protected against “intimidation.”

In other words, the state of Michigan hopes to treat hurting someone’s feelings as more severe than various violent crimes.

In 2023, word crimes are more punishable than actual crimes.

Specifically, the legislation would make offenders guilty of a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Professor Emeritus William Wagner took issue with the bill failing to define what qualifies as “harassment,” fearing the clause would be left to interpretation.

The bill reads as follows:

’Intimidate’ means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

Per The Daily Wire:

“Wagner said that under HB 4474, someone could listen to a speaker such as a religious preacher or read a conservative writer and claim they’re being intimidated because their “perceived gender identity” is under attack. Under the legislation, intimidation and harassment could be up to the interpretation of the listener and a local prosecutor, according to Wagner, who added that the bill determines what is criminal “after the action,” the opposite of the due process required by the Constitution,” reports the outlet.

Michigan Hate Speech Is All About Feelings

So, if passed, punishments would be levied based on how the supposed victim and court “feel” about the matter.

Feelings have never mattered more. And common sense has never mattered less.

The bill now heads to the Democratic-led Michigan state Senate. If passed, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is likely to swiftly sign the bill into law.

There are worse governed states than Michigan. But not many.