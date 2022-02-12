Michigan Gov. Whitmer Calls For End Of Freedom Convoy Protest After Welcoming BLM In 2020

Videos by OutKick

It’s been nearly a week that thousands of Canadian truckers have continued to block the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, which serves as a border crossing from Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has decided she’s had enough, and is ordering “Freedom Convoy” to stop blocking the border.

.@GovWhitmer: "This is an illegal blockade, and while people have the right to protest, they don't have a right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America. Hundreds of millions of dollars a day are being lost." https://t.co/SisL6aGMnG pic.twitter.com/LEXcBB4Qgs — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2022

“This is an illegal blockade, and while people have the right to protest, they don’t have a right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America,” Whitmer said Friday, via The Hill. “Hundreds of millions of dollars a day are being lost.”

Whitmer said the blockade is stifling the state’s growing economy, as nearly a third of U.S.-Canada trade comes through the Ambassador Bridge. Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court issued an injunction Friday, urging the truckers protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates to leave. The protestors have defied the court order and remain blocking the bridge.

Whitmer’s tone, however, was a lot different during the summer of 2020 when the Black Lives Matter protest swept through Detroit, with many riots ensuing.

As then President Donald Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into Detroit, Whitmer defended the protest.

Today, President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into many cities, including Detroit. Frankly, he doesn't know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he’d know Detroiters gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism that Black Americans face every day. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 20, 2020

“Today, President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into many cities, including Detroit,” Whitmer wrote, via Twitter. “Frankly, he doesn’t know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he’d know Detroiters gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism that Black Americans face every day.”

It’s an entirely different assertion from Whitmer, which you could argue carries a double-standard. Her message mirrors that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also called for the protest to end.

“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives It has to stop,” Trudeau said Monday. “The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods.”

It’s become increasingly clear: not every protest is welcome, only the ones that fit in with the narrative.