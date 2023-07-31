Michigan Appears To Be Serving Recruits Prison-Grade Food

Videos by OutKick

Michigan’s football program appears to be serving recruits food that might not be fit for a wild animal looking for scraps.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are currently in very hot water because he allegedly lied about buying some recruits some burgers.

It’s a very dumb situation and the latest example of why the NCAA is a joke of an organization.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan destroyed for serving recruit awful food. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michigan’s food for recruits is unbelievably bad.

However, allegedly buying recruits burgers and lying about it is starting to make a hell of a lot more sense, judging from a photo a lunch Elijah Dotson was served.

The three star defensive back recruit in the 2025 class was on campus, and shared a look at what he had to eat. I’m not sure it would be allowed in most prisons.

He had mac and cheese that appeared to be old, a hot dog with a comically large bun, chicken tenders that appeared soggy and chocolate chip cookie that was as probably as hard as a hockey puck.

He called it “BIG HOUSE EATS.” Most people look at it and call it “trash.”

Wolverines roasted over horrible food for recruit.

As you’d expect, Twitter was absolutely ruthless with its reaction to the food Dotson was served.

Michigan should be embarrassed. This is shamefully pathetic. You couldn’t pay me to eat anything on that plate, and I’m a dude who makes his living on the internet. My body doesn’t exactly require the same level of protein and nutrition that an elite athlete does.

Elijah Dotson is a football player with several D1 offers. He should be eating solid protein like steak and lean beef.

Instead, he was served chicken tenders and a hot dog by the Wolverines. Comically bad look for Michigan. Who is in charge of the food? Again, I’m not sure this would be served in a prison.

Michigan roasted for serving Elijah Dotson terrible food. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notice to potential Michigan recruits: Pack your own lunch. Clearly, the school’s options for food are hot garbage.