Michigan Extends HC Jim Harbaugh With New 5-Year Deal

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t heading anywhere.

After tempting the Wolverines program with his exit, Harbaugh is staying put after agreeing to a five-year extension with Michigan, announced by the program on Wednesday.

After finishing the past season 12-2 and thrusting the team back into the Big Ten limelight with a title win over Ohio State — and appearance in the CFP — Harbaugh’s contract started to read like a bargain.

Harbaugh earned $8 million in 2020, per his previous five-year deal with the Wolverines, and his base salary was cut down to $4 million in 2021.

The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension.



The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension.

Harbaugh went through several interviews with NFL franchises before agreeing to his new extension with Michigan.

Rumors floating around Harbaugh’s interviewing spree suggested that the ramped-up intrigue to join the Las Vegas Raiders or Minnesota Vikings was a ploy to bump up the figures on an offer from Michigan; tacitly demanding that his alma mater put some respect on his name or lose out on the coach’s services.

OutKick’s Meg Turner reported in early February that Harbaugh and the Wolverines were on the precipice of an extension. The program was reportedly thrilled by the prospect of keeping the HC — despite the turbulence that has ensued in his seven seasons as Michigan HC.

Harbaugh joined the Wolverines in 2016 after a successful four-season run as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he reached a Super Bowl.

The figures from his new deal have yet to be announced.

