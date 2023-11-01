Connor Stalions Was A HOT Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick

Some college football fans leaned heavily into the Connor Stalions mania for Halloween.

Halloween came and went by the time the sun came up Wednesday morning, but with the holiday falling on a Tuesday, people had plenty of time to celebrate.

If done correctly, people could have partied from Thursday night straight through Tuesday. That’s a lot of time for different options and content.

While Olivia Dunne went with a “Game of Thrones” themed outfit, many others decided to dress up as the most wanted man in college football:

CIA Stallions.

Suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was a popular Halloween costume. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network)

Connor Stalions costumes dominate Halloween.

There are few groups of people more plugged in and switched on than college football fans. Just look at X on any random night, and you’ll find out exactly what I’m talking about.

We’re on top of everything, and that apparently includes Halloween costumes. Everyone wanted a piece of the man accused of running the most elaborate cheating scandal in my lifetime.

Check out some of the best examples below.

Connor Stalions reporting for duty! 🫡



I’m scouting to see how many tears come down Ryan Day’s face. 😭



Happy Halloween 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/dYJiwETu0y — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 31, 2023

The perfect place to wear a Connor Stalions Halloween costume is inside Camp Randall tonight.



The amount of daps, laughs, and respect this guy got tonight is astronomical.



Best night of his life. https://t.co/OKbCp2DIoK — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 29, 2023

HAPPY HALLOWEEN MICHIGAN AND CONNOR STALIONS ARE A BUNCH OF CHEATERS GO BUCKEYES pic.twitter.com/8zu7GAr5X7 — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 31, 2023

Happy Halloween from Connor Stalions 🎃💚 pic.twitter.com/ijtlN6AMsH — Stephanie Brosky (@StephanieBrosky) October 31, 2023

Driving around dressed as Connor Stalions probably wasn’t the best idea today lmaoooo Happy Halloween!



Go Bucks!



(Spoiler alert for my Halloween costume. I’ll take pics later) pic.twitter.com/uwigyReQ2Y — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 31, 2023

This year’s trendy Halloween costumes: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and … Connor Stalions? pic.twitter.com/VMJcEMdc3H — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) October 28, 2023

Tony Kornheiser & Michael Wilbon dressed up as Jim Harbaugh & Deion Sanders – with a cameo from Connor Stalions! – on the Halloween edition of "Pardon The Interruption." 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEOlbZTHri — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) October 31, 2023

Connor Stalions snuck into my Halloween decorations pic.twitter.com/NHMtcMEtME — "Detroit's Own" Dali D (@DaliDimovski) October 31, 2023

Also, this isn’t a costume, but it’s absolutely hilarious.

Make sure to check your kid’s Halloween candy. My son found Connor Stalions spying on him from inside a Snickers bar pic.twitter.com/CqTXLDB5GJ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 31, 2023

The Connor Stalions insanity isn’t going away.

Michigan fans are probably hoping the talk about Connor Stalions would just end and disappear. Well, I have news for everyone.

That’s simply not going to happen. Not at all. Not only is he accused of being the pointman of the Michigan signal stealing operation, but there’s SERIOUS speculation he also dressed up in CMU gear and stood with the Chippewas during the opener against Michigan State.

All jokes aside, the former Marine turned Michigan staffer should seriously be given a job at the National Security Agency. Tom Clancy could have cooked up this kind of commitment and espionage drama on his best day.

Did any of OutKick’s faithful dress up as Connor Stalions or have a fun Halloween costume? Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!