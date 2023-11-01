Connor Stalions Was A HOT Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick
Some college football fans leaned heavily into the Connor Stalions mania for Halloween.
Halloween came and went by the time the sun came up Wednesday morning, but with the holiday falling on a Tuesday, people had plenty of time to celebrate.
If done correctly, people could have partied from Thursday night straight through Tuesday. That’s a lot of time for different options and content.
While Olivia Dunne went with a “Game of Thrones” themed outfit, many others decided to dress up as the most wanted man in college football:
Connor Stalions costumes dominate Halloween.
There are few groups of people more plugged in and switched on than college football fans. Just look at X on any random night, and you’ll find out exactly what I’m talking about.
We’re on top of everything, and that apparently includes Halloween costumes. Everyone wanted a piece of the man accused of running the most elaborate cheating scandal in my lifetime.
Check out some of the best examples below.
Also, this isn’t a costume, but it’s absolutely hilarious.
The Connor Stalions insanity isn’t going away.
Michigan fans are probably hoping the talk about Connor Stalions would just end and disappear. Well, I have news for everyone.
That’s simply not going to happen. Not at all. Not only is he accused of being the pointman of the Michigan signal stealing operation, but there’s SERIOUS speculation he also dressed up in CMU gear and stood with the Chippewas during the opener against Michigan State.
All jokes aside, the former Marine turned Michigan staffer should seriously be given a job at the National Security Agency. Tom Clancy could have cooked up this kind of commitment and espionage drama on his best day.
Did any of OutKick’s faithful dress up as Connor Stalions or have a fun Halloween costume? Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!