Michigan Coach Mike Hart Collapses On Field, Carted Off

A scary moment during today’s Michigan – Indiana game as Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field on a stretcher after collapsing on the sidelines.

The FOX broadcast reported that Hart suffered a seizure that caused him to collapse before being cared for by training staff and emergency personnel.

He was responsive when he was leaving the field and has since been taken to a local hospital.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Wolverines players were visibly emotional and concerned for their coach, who went down in the 1st half of Saturday’s game.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Concerns for Michigan coach Mike Hart at IU. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb0RGJuSzr — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 8, 2022

Mike Hart played at Michigan from 2004-2007 and is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,040 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was in his second year as the Wolverine’s running backs coach, after spending 4 years coaching at Indiana University.

OutKick will continue to update Hart’s condition as more information becomes available.