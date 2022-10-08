Michigan Coach Mike Hart Collapses On Field, Carted Off

A scary moment during today’s Michigan – Indiana game as Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field on a stretcher after collapsing on the sidelines.
The FOX broadcast reported that Hart suffered a seizure that caused him to collapse before being cared for by training staff and emergency personnel.
He was responsive when he was leaving the field and has since been taken to a local hospital.
Wolverines players were visibly emotional and concerned for their coach, who went down in the 1st half of Saturday’s game.
Mike Hart played at Michigan from 2004-2007 and is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,040 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was in his second year as the Wolverine’s running backs coach, after spending 4 years coaching at Indiana University.
OutKick will continue to update Hart’s condition as more information becomes available.