Michigan Coach Juwan Howard To Miss About A Month After Successful Heart Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Juwan Howard is recovering after undergoing successful heart surgery Friday.

The University of Michigan head basketball coach scheduled the surgery after doctors noticed issues with his heart during a routine medical checkup.

University of Michigan Health’s Dr. Himanshu Patel successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve.

“We are extremely grateful Juwan’s proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably,” UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

“We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan’s return when he feels that he has fully recovered.”

Dr. Patel estimates Howard will fully recover in six to 12 weeks. He could return to the program in four to six weeks.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process.”

University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard underwent successful surgery on his aortic valve Friday. He could return to the program in four to six weeks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Assuming no setbacks, he’ll be ready to go by the time games begin in November.

Meanwhile, Wolverines associate head coach Phil Martelli will lead the team during Howard’s recovery.

“I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us,” Howard said.

Howard signed a five-year contract to become Michigan’s head coach in 2019. A two-time NBA champ as a player, he has led the Wolverines to two NCAA Tournaments.